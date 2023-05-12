Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Kessell had spells at two Premiership clubs after his first stay at Cornish Pirates ended in 2015

Long-serving scrum-half Tom Kessell and winger Robin Wedlake are two of 12 players being released by Championship side Cornish Pirates.

Kessell, 33, is in his second spell having played 112 times between 2011 and 2015 before moving to Premiership sides Northampton and Bristol.

Wedlake, 28, has been at the Mennaye since 2018 and scored 39 tries.

Fly-half Harry Bazalgette and centres Rory Parata, Garyn Smith and Shae Tucker are among other backs leaving.

Full-backs AJ Cant and Carwyn Penny are also set to depart as are back-rowers Jarrard Hayler, Seb Nagle-Taylor and Bear Williams, and prop Hayden King.

The club has agreed new one-year deals with forwards Alex Everett and Morgan Nelson.

They take the number of players to agree new deals at the Championship club this week to 14.