Dewi Cross scored his 20th try of the league season as Cardiff beat Newport

Cardiff will face Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership final at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, 21 May (17:15 BST).

Cardiff claimed their place in the final thanks to a 21-7 home victory over Newport in Sunday's semi-final.

They face a Llandovery side who beat Merthyr 16-13 in the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon, which was played at the Drovers' Church Bank home.

Cardiff ended the regular season top of the table, six points clear of second-placed Llandovery.

The capital-city club will have home advantage in the final because of their superior league finish.

The staging of the semi-finals on a Sunday evening had been criticised by the Premiership's top clubs.