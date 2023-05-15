Leinster v La Rochelle: James Lowe available for Champions Cup final but Will Connors ruled out
James Lowe is available for selection for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final re-match against La Rochelle on Saturday but Will Connors is ruled out.
Ireland wing Lowe has recovered from a calf injury which kept him sidelined since his side's quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers at the start of April.
Flanker Connors sustained a head injury during Saturday's URC semi-final defeat by Munster.
Connors will miss the Dublin showdown as he follows return-to-play protocols.
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also confirmed in a Leinster squad update issued on Monday that Ronan Kelleher, Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy came though the URC last-four derby tie with no issues following recent injuries.
Flanker Scott Penny, who missed that game is back in contention for selection for the Aviva Stadium encounter recovering from after a head injury.
Leinster will hope to turn the tables on Ronan O'Gara's defending champions who ran out 24-21 winners when the sides met in last year's Champions Cup decider.
