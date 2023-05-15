Carolan says it has been an emotional few weeks with some stalwart players poised to leave Glasgow

Assistant coach Nigel Carolan says Glasgow Warriors "have got the beating of Toulon" and are not content simply to have reached a first European final.

Warriors saw off Scarlets to reach Friday's European Challenge Cup final.

Carolan is urging the squad to win it for the players who are leaving at the end of the season as well as the fans who "deserve something to shout about".

"With French and English teams in this competition, to come out in the top two is something we are proud of," he said.

"But we know we've got the beating of Toulon. To go one step further we know is well within our reach and something we can control.

"If we can get all parts of our game to function in the way we expect, hopefully we go one step further and bring home that silverware."

Fly-half Tom Jordan will miss the final after picking up a five-week suspension for being red-carded after only 25 minutes of the loss against Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

With the experience of playing with 14 men fresh in Warriors minds, Carolan has urged his players to be "tidy about everything we do" in Dublin this week.

"It [Jordan red card] bit us against Munster and you know how difficult it is to play without 15 players - but it's not a case of us going in saying 'we need to be disciplined'," added Carolan.

"It's something that we try to focus on every game. But it's those controllable penalties: making sure our hands are onside, our feet are onside, we roll away when we need to roll away.

"They're a team that thrives in chaos and are a little bit looser than French teams tend to be. We need to make sure we don't get caught up in that loose game.

"It's inevitable we're going to turn the ball over at some stage so we just need to re-gather and get our shape back either in attack or defence."

Carolan says the exit of some big-name players at the end of the season adds an extra layer of determination to take the last step and claim the trophy.

Scotland players Sam Johnson, Simon Berghan and Ryan Wilson will all leave Scotstoun this summer.

"It's for everybody. We've had an emotional few weeks with some big players leaving the club," said Carolan.

"It's always sad. This week it's about those guys who are leaving, it's about the players who've all worked so hard, it's about our fans and bringing home silverware for them."