Paolo Odogwu plays for Stade Francais and is eligible to represent Italy through his father

Italy have called up former England prospect Paolo Odogwu as one of five uncapped players for a pre-World Cup training squad.

The 26-year-old, who can play centre or wing, never won an England cap despite being included in the squad for the 2021 Six Nations under Eddie Jones.

Coventry-born Odogwu joined French side Stade Francais last October after the collapse of former club Wasps.

He qualifies to play for Italy through his father.

Harlequins' English-born lock Dino Lamb, Zebre props Paolo Buonfiglio and Matteo Nocera, and Toulouse's French-born scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo are also included in Italy coach Kieran Crowley's 46-player squad.

Former Azzurri captain Sergio Parisse, 39, misses out on selection despite his good form for Toulon this season.

Parisse retired from international selection after the 2019 tournament in Japan but had been hoping for a recall as he targets a record-equalling appearance at a sixth World Cup.

Speaking in March, Crowley said the veteran number eight, who is Italy's most capped player with 142 appearances, was in this thinking for the tournament in France later this year.

Italy are set to play warm-up matches against Scotland, Ireland, Romania and Japan in preparation for the World Cup.

Italy training squad

Forwards: Filippo Alongi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Ivan Nemer, Matteo Nocera, Marco Riccioni, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Epalahame Faiva, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Marco Mandredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolò Cannone, Edoardo Iachizzi, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Enrico Lucchin, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Federico Mori, Paolo Odogwu, Edoardo Padovani.