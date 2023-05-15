Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amy Cokayne has scored 20 tries for England including a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final against New Zealand

Leicester Tigers have signed England and Harlequins hooker Amy Cokayne for the 2023-24 Premier 15s season.

Cokayne, 26, has won 72 caps for the Red Roses, having played her formative rugby in New Zealand before moving back to the UK 10 years ago.

She spent two years with Wasps before joining Quins, where she won the Premier 15s title in 2021.

Harlequins are fifth in the table, four points off the play-off places with three games left to play.

Next season will be Tigers' first as a Premier 15s club and Cokayne is their highest profile signing so far, with Scotland prop Leah Bartlett and England Sevens pair Celia Quansah and Meg Jones also arriving.

Head of women's rugby Vicky Macqueen said the club were "thrilled" about Cokayne's signing, adding her international record is "exemplary" and dedication to the game "second to none".