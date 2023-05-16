Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kerevi (second left) and Cooper (second right) played in the three-Test series against England last year

Eddie Jones has selected Australia stars Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi to play for the Barbarians against a World XV later this month at Twickenham.

The experienced pair will be looking to play themselves into World Cup contention after long-term injuries.

Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December after seven years as England boss, before being appointed head coach of his native Australia.

The Barbarians meet the World XV, coached by Steve Hansen, on 28 May.

Cooper and Kerevi are set to join Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb and Taulupe Faletau in the Barbarians ranks.

While a number of England players approached by Jones are unlikely to be available, with the game falling in the middle of players' mandatory five-week rest period, Cooper and Kerevi will add significant creativity and firepower to the Barbarians.

The mercurial Cooper returned to the Wallaby fold in 2021 after four years in the international wilderness, with Jones hinting he is firmly in Australia's World Cup plans as one of three fly-halves.

Meanwhile, Kerevi impressed against Jones' England on the summer tour in July but suffered a serious knee injury playing sevens in August and has only just made his return to competitive action.

The World Cup in France starts on 8 September.

This match will be Jones' first time back at Twickenham since leaving his role with England.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham stadium - a venue I have so many fond memories of - as head coach of the Barbarians, and I'm more motivated than ever to put on a show," Jones said.

Meanwhile, Hansen is set to unleash a powerful World XV, with Charles Piutau, Ngani Laumape, Marika Koroibete, Semi Radradra, and Israel Folau all set to feature.