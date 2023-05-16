Close menu

Jersey Reds should get Premiership chance says island side's director of rugby

Last updated on .From the section English Rugbycomments19

Jersey Reds lift Championship trophy
Jersey Reds won the Championship and were runners-up in the Championship Cup to end their most successful season in club history

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side should have the chance to test themselves in the Premiership.

But neither will be allowed into the top flight as their grounds do not meet the minimum standards the Premiership requires for its clubs.

"We may not be 100% ready, but you've got to give us the opportunity to step up and grow our own game," he said.

"The most growth comes when you're right up against it, and I think if you give us that opportunity to make the step up don't be surprised, a lot of the Championship teams will embrace that and go with it."

Jonah Holmes scores for Ealing
Ealing beat Jersey to win the Championship Cup on Saturday

Jersey, who entertained three Premiership sides in pre-season, will have top-flight opposition in competitive fixtures next season with second-tier clubs joining the Premiership Rugby Cup.

But Biljon's comments come at the end of a campaign that has seen Wasps and Worcester removed from the top flight due to financial issues. There are also concerns over the future of London Irish.

Championship sides have been unhappy with their funding from the RFU since it was cut three years ago, but Biljon feels second-tier clubs are not getting credit for running their businesses well.

"We've done everything right haven't we?" he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've won the games, I think we deserve it.

"We've stayed in the green around the finances and we've worked within our Championship budgets and when you get everything right it's a tough thing not to get that opportunity to step up."

Jersey have been in the Championship for 11 years, but they rose through the English league system in just seven years.

Their ground in St Peter does not have the capacity for 10,000 fans - around 10% of the island's population - as stipulated by the top flight.

"I think Jersey's unique on that front," Biljon added.

"I think with all the negativity around the game I think Jersey's a real positive story.

"When you've got a rugby community like we've got in the island and the excitement we've got around the game, surely it's a pretty exciting prospect to continue to grow the game, and can we not grow it in Jersey?"

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:51

    Promotion/relegation is a good thing, means outcome of matches have more meaning throughout season rather than just key stages.
    However, sensible to ensure all criteria filled.
    Jersey have stayed within budget etc although if and when ever get into Premiership I woud think need to spend more to recruit more/better players to enable team to compete at higher level.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:47

    The powers to be will do what’s best! ( I say with as much confidence as I can muster up?

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:46

    With only 11 teams in the premiership it feels as though you see the same match ups every other week.
    Something needs doing ,maybe a larger premiership with Scottish, Welsh clubs and Ulster …………….or allow Jersey in!

  • Comment posted by Retired University lecturer, today at 10:44

    Let's wait and see how they get on next season against some top teams in the cup.

  • Comment posted by Robbwot, today at 10:42

    The premiership needs Jersey, think of the away trips !

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 10:39

    Careful what you wish for Jersey. From a London Welsh supporter.

    You might be better just enjoying your rugby, before they make you relocate to Oxford...

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:38

    I have some sympathy but by the sounds of it they haven't articulately conveyed why they should be allowed to side step the rules here to the RFU. They've nearly got everything right, bar the chief exec by the sounds of it.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:33

    Yes, they should be given the opportunity.
    But to compete in the Premiership, they’d have to go outside their green financial comfort zone or get battered by the cartel of big teams.
    All the other teams are stacked with internationals. It’d be a lopsided fight. To make R&P viable in the future, they need to level the playing field and encourage sustainable clubs like Jersey.

  • Comment posted by Criv17, today at 10:30

    whether its right or wrong by the RFU, this argument is boring and congrats to jersey but they knew this all along. This 'we should' attitude is Boring and tired, ppl being wise after the event, get the right infrastructure and you can go up.

    • Reply posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 11:06

      Khouli Khan MC replied:
      Conversely, if your infrastructure resembles a dog walk in a park and is clearly a dump, then you should be relegated.

      Eh Bath Rugby?

  • Comment posted by Potato, today at 10:27

    It's completely wrong that jersey and Ealing have been blocked from promotion to the Premiership which they have earned on merit. New blood would be a big positive factor for the top league.

  • Comment posted by InterestedObserver, today at 10:24

    Rugby fails to understand how to grow and be inclusive. It seems determined to exclude teams and countries from the top level of the sport. And this is just not how we grow the game.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 10:24

    Their ground doesn't meet the minimum standard for the Premiership, but The Rec does.....?

    It's a joke.

    • Reply posted by Stevecufc, today at 10:37

      Stevecufc replied:
      It’s because Bath have always been there. Not saying it’s correct but that’s the reason.

      Remember a football league team being relegated to the conference (national league) but couldn’t have been promoted to it as ground wasn’t up to standard

