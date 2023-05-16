Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Brown has scored nine tries for Glasgow this season

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has signed a new one-year deal to stay with Glasgow Warriors for next season.

Brown, 33, has made more than140 appearances for the club over his 10 years at Scotstoun.

The hooker's nine tries this season helped Glasgow reach the quarter-finals of the URC and Friday's European Challenge Cup final against Toulon.

"I'm delighted to be here for another year," Brown said.

"Glasgow has been a massive part of my career and life, and my family's life so to be able stay here and continue a 10/11 year journey is something I'm proud of.

"[The Challenge Cup final is] important for the club. We've got a number of guys leaving as well so it would be nice to send them off on a high and something they can look back on with pride. It's a big week for us all."

Brown, who has 61 Scotland caps, was left out of Gregor Townsend's World Cup training squad earlier this month, despite playing a role in their positive Six Nations campaign.

Ewan Ashman, Dave Cherry, George Turner, and Stuart McInally were the hookers selected instead.

"I've been lucky enough to play in two World Cups and it's the pinnacle of your career, especially internationally," Brown said. "It's a disappointment but all I can do is focus on what we're doing here.

"We've got one last game this season, which is a huge game for us so all my focus is on that.

"I had a brief chat with Gregor but the depth we have in all positions, but particularly at hooker, is so strong there are going to be to and fro between who's in and out of the squad across the season.

"It's just one of those things, selection decisions. You just move on and focus on the next thing."