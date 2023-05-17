Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

British and Irish Lions Test scrum-half Ali Price, one of 18 internationals in the Warriors' 23, is named on the bench

European Challenge Cup final: Toulon v Glasgow Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 19 May Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

Scotland forwards Richie Gray and Rory Darge are among Glasgow Warriors' replacements for Friday's European Challenge Cup final against Toulon.

Lock Gray and flanker Darge started the Warriors' last game against Munster but are replaced in the starting line-up by JP du Preez and Sione Vailanu.

George Horne again keeps Ali Price out at scrum-half while Domingo Miotti comes in for the banned Tom Jordan.

Hooker Fraser Brown is preferred to Johnny Matthews for the Dublin final.

Scott Cummings resumes his partnership with South African Du Preez in the second row while Tonga's Vailanu joins Scotland pair Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey - the tournament's top carrier - in the back row.

Huw Jones, a replacement for full-back Ollie Smith against Munster, is reunited with Scotland midfield partner Sione Tuipulotu in the centre with Stafford McDowall dropping to the bench.

Kyle Steyn leads the side from the wing with Sebastian Cancelliere and Smith completing the back three.

"This week's training has been highly competitive, with every player putting their hand up for selection and pushing each other forward," said head coach Franco Smith.

"Toulon will provide a stern test and they are a team that know how to play in finals rugby.

"We're excited for the challenge that lies in wait and we know we need to be at our best in Dublin."

Former Heineken Cup champions Toulon pair British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar with Baptiste Serin at half-back while South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe starts at full-back.

Their star-studded back row comprises Cornell du Preez, Charles Ollivon and the retiring Sergio Parisse, while former France centre Mathieu Bastareaud is among the replacements.

Glasgow team to face Toulon

Ollie Smith; Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn; Domingo Miotti, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; JP du Preez, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson; Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, Richie Gray, Lewis Bean, Rory Darge, Ali Price, Stafford McDowall.

Toulon

Cheslin Kolbe; Jiuta Naqoli Wainiqolo, Waisea Vuidravuwalu, Duncan Paia'aua, Gabin Villiere; Dan Biggar, Baptiste Serin; Dany Priso, Teddy Baubigny, Beka Gigashvili; Mathieu Tanguy, Brian Alainu'uese; Cornell Du Preez, Charles Ollivon. Sergio Parisse.

Replacements:

Christopher Tolofua, Jean Baptiste Gros, Kieran Brookes, Facundo Isa, Mathieu Bastareaud, Benoit Paillaugue, Ihaia West, Jeremy Sinzelle.