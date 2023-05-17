Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Caelan Doris has been named as the men's player of the year at the Rugby Players Ireland awards, while Neve Jones claimed the women's top player.

Leinster Back row Doris, 25, was integral to Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam and the summer series win over New Zealand.

Hooker Jones, 24, was the Six Nations' top tackler with 90 across five matches.

Munster's Jack Crowley won the men's young player of the year award.

The award was named after late Ulster back Nevin Spence, who passed away in a farming accident in 2012.

Leinster and Ireland centre Aoife Dalton was named as the women's young player of the year.

Lucy Mulhall won women's Sevens player of the year after guiding Ireland to Olympic qualification, while Andrew Smith was the men's winner.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition from my fellow players," said Doris, who beat Ireland team-mates Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan to the award.

"Across the season, we rely on each other as team-mates to be a strong support for one another. To be acknowledged by them for any contribution I have made to their season is very special."

Jones, who came out on top ahead of captain Nichola Fryday and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, added: "This has been a tough year for the team, but we have shown some great examples of our character and resilience.

"We are an extremely close team and are proud to back each other on the good and bad days. This award could go to anyone in the green jersey this season, so it really is an honour to be recognised and to be able to represent a fantastic group of players."