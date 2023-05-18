Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leinster were left stunned by Arthur Retiere's late try in the 2022 final in Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

Jamison Gibson-Park says last year's dramatic Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle has fuelled Leinster's redemption bid as they prepare to meet the French team again.

Leinster face Ronan O'Gara's side in the Dublin decider, 12 months on from an agonising 24-21 loss in Marseille.

The Irish province are hoping to equal Toulouse's haul of five Champions Cup titles with victory on Saturday.

Gibson-Park said the "great teams" use defeats to "spur" themselves on.

"There's probably no doubt that it has [fuelled] us in getting to this point," said the Ireland scrum-half.

"When you work with a collective group to try and get somewhere and you fall at the last hurdle, it's hard, especially when it's like that, a few minutes from the end of the game."

Leinster looked to be heading for their fifth Champions Cup title at Stade Velodrome last year before replacement scrum-half Arthur Retiere's last-gasp try snatched victory for La Rochelle.

"It's tough moments in the dressing room and on the pitch afterwards," added Gibson-Park, a Champions Cup winner with Leinster in 2018.

"You live for those moments where you get to lift trophies and you enjoy those moments in the dressing room with your brothers.

"But the sombre feelings after a defeat stick with you as well."

Having travelled to the south of France for last year's showpiece, Leinster will have home advantage on Saturday at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Leinster's home ground is the RDS Arena but they showed how devastating they can be on Lansdowne Road with an emphatic 41-22 victory over Toulouse in the semi-final.

"Last year was obviously tough, having to go away to France and play a French team," said 31-year-old Gibson-Park.

"The La Rochelle fans were out in force that day, like they always are, so I'm sure there will be a few of them that show up to the Aviva Stadium no doubt.

"It was a pretty big carrot for us at the start of the year, the fact it was going to be here in the Aviva.

"We're looking forward to it, we've got the chance to be in front of our friends and family and hopefully a few home supporters."

Leinster have 'adjusted to life without Sexton'

Ross Byrne has started every Champions Cup game for Leinster this season

If Leinster are to add an elusive fifth star to their jersey, they must do so without captain Johnny Sexton, who is sidelined with the groin injury he sustained in Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching Six Nations win over England.

With Sexton out, Ross Byrne is expected to start at fly-half and Gibson-Park believes the 28-year-old has done a "pretty good job" at filling in for the 2018 World Rugby player of the year.

"Ross has played all of our games this year in the Champions Cup so I suppose we've adjusted a little bit to life without him (Sexton)," said Gibson-Park.

"He's been such a big part of Leinster over the last however long it is and he's an unbelievable player so we miss him massively.

"But I think Ross has done a pretty good job up until this point."

Leinster will also be without injured back row Will Connors but Leo Cullen's side have been boosted by the return to fitness of Ireland wing James Lowe and flanker Scott Penny.

Connors sustained a head injury during Saturday's URC semi-final defeat by Munster.