Hooker Jack Singleton made eight appearances for Gloucester before a serious leg injury ended his season prematurely in December

England hooker Jack Singleton has become the latest player to sign a contract extension at Gloucester Rugby.

The 26-year-old joined the Cherry and Whites from Saracens in 2020 and has made almost 50 appearances for the team during that time.

The three-times capped international has been on the sidelines since December after suffering a serious leg injury that required surgery.

He is expected to return to fitness before the start of the new season.

"We're clearly delighted to keep a player of Jack's calibre at Kingsholm. He's an important player for us, both for his dependability at the set-piece but also just his general work around the pitch," head coach George Skivington said.

"It's been a tough year for Jack with his injury, but we're excited to have him back up and running going into the new season."

Singleton follows props Kirill Gotovtsev, Mayco Vivas, Alex Seville, Ciaran Knight and fly-half Lloyd Evans in agreeing new deals in May.