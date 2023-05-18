Close menu

Wasps: RFU withdraws offer of Championship place for 2023-24 season

The Rugby Football Union has withdrawn its offer to Wasps of a place in the Championship for 2023-24.

The RFU says the groundless club, currently based in Henley-in-Arden, have failed to hit a deadline to confirm commitments made when the licence was first approved in December.

The former Premiership side will now be placed "at the bottom of the playing pyramid" in English rugby.

The current bottom level in the English pyramid is the 10th tier.

Assuming twice former European champions Wasps, originally a north-west London side, are still considered to be based in the Midlands that would put them in either Counties 4 Midlands West (North) or Counties 4 Midlands West (South).

Wasps' application to return to professional rugby for the 2023-24 season in the Championship was given approval by the RFU on 16 December, the same day that fellow Midlands side Worcester's was rejected.

But the offer made to Wasps was subject to a number of conditions being met.

An RFU statement said: "These included evidencing payment to rugby creditors and putting in place suitable governance structures including a majority independent board and a process for managing risk.

"The RFU was also concerned about the lack of progress engaging coaching staff and players.

"The club stated that it could not meet these commitments, recommit to participating in the Championship in 2023-24 or engage staff of players until further finance was secured. "

  • Comment posted by Johank, today at 17:40

    Stop buying so many foreign players.That will help more local guys and lower wages.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:39

    Rugby in England in a right mess. Bring back the good old amateur days when it was all about the love of the game and a few pints after the match.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 17:38

    RFU shows teeth when it isn't Sarries.

  • Comment posted by John Coles, today at 17:37

  • Comment posted by Peter Redhead, today at 17:35

    Justice is eventually done, others were sent to the bottom when in the same financial position, but Wasps always stated they were special.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:33

    Good! About time some rules were actually applied to that club

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 17:30

    So for those who have paid for next season’s tickets are going to short changed again without a full fixture listv

  • Comment posted by weasenham1, today at 17:21

    Are we surprised ? I think not .

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 17:21

    There already is a Wasps side playing in West London. The original amateur club. So there seems little point in “pro Wasps” re-forming lower down the leagues than their amateur cousins.

    If Wasps had remained in London all along, none of this would have happened.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 17:26

      john replied:
      Yes it would because the club had to move because it had no suitable ground and Sudbury was impossible to develop.

  • Comment posted by xbox, today at 17:19

    Congratulations RFU you've done all you can to ruin English rugby

    • Reply posted by Theprofessor, today at 17:26

      Theprofessor replied:
      English Rugby has not been ruined by the RFU. Wasps has been ruined by incompetent management.

  • Comment posted by mundo, today at 17:17

    Oops

