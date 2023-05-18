Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn (credit SNS) and Toulon skipper Charles Ollivon (credit Getty Images)

European Challenge Cup final: Toulon v Glasgow Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 19 May Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

Glasgow Warriors will attempt to claim their first European crown when they take on Toulon in the Challenge Cup final in Dublin on Friday.

Franco Smith is aiming to end his first season in charge by leading Glasgow to just the second trophy in the club's history after the Pro12 title win of 2015.

Three-times European champions Toulon are also searching for a maiden victory in Europe's second-tier competition, having lost four finals including last season's against Lyon.

Glasgow overcame Bath and Perpignan in the pool stage before registering knockout victories over Dragons, Lions and Scarlets to reach the final.

Toulon also beat the English side and Zebre Parma at the initial stage before wins over Cheetahs, Lyon and Benetton booked their place in Dublin.

Glasgow's United Rugby Championship hopes ended at the hands of Munster at the quarter-final stage, while Toulon have had a disappointing domestic campaign. They currently sit eighth in the Top14 with their hopes of reaching the play-offs all but over.

Brown and Miotti get the nod for Glasgow

With Duncan Weir and Ryan Wilson missing out on the matchday squad, Fraser Brown is the only survivor from Glasgow's Pro12 title-winning squad to feature in the final.

Brown starts at hooker with Johnny Matthews on the bench, which means two hookers who missed out on Scotland's initial World Cup squad get the nod over George Turner, who was selected by Gregor Townsend.

Domingo Miotti is selected at fly-half ahead of Weir to replace Tom Jordan, who misses out through suspension after his red card in the URC quarter-final against Munster.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume the midfield partnership that led to them being named in the Six Nations team of the tournament. Stafford McDowell will cover the three midfield positions from the bench, where he is joined by Ali Price and Richie Gray.

Galacticos no more but Toulon still boast stars

This may not be the all star Toulon side of the so-called Galacticos era featuring Jonny Wilkinson, Matt Giteau, Bryan Habana and Bakkies Botha that delivered three European Cups on the bounce in 2013, 2014 and 2015 but it is hardly a team short of star quality.

The great Italian number eight Sergio Parisse ends his incredible career in Dublin on Friday night hoping to bow out in style. France star Charles Ollivon is alongside him in the back-row, with former Glasgow lock Brian Alainu'uese also in the pack.

Wales fly-half Dan Bigger will lead a back line full of threats including flying France winger Gabin Villiere and Springboks World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe at full-back.

Scottish fans will also recall former Edinburgh and Scotland back-row Cornell du Preez, who starts at six. And there is a Scot on the Toulon coaching staff - the former Scotland, South Africa and Fiji breakdown coach Richie Gray.

What they said

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith: "I'm excited for the boys coming out into this arena and it just underlines the importance of this game and also how far they've come this season. There's a general feel of excitement and now it's to manage that excitement into actions.

"Our main theme is to make Scotland and Glasgow proud and these guys have gone about their business in that way. If we come off the field with a win it will be absolutely fantastic and we'll think about the accolades after that."

Toulon number eight Sergio Parisse: "I am just trying to enjoy every single moment and I am really happy to have the opportunity again to play a cup final with Toulon. For me it is a joy, it is an opportunity and it is a privilege.

"But it is a team sport and it is not about individuals. A final is a 50-50 game. Glasgow are a good team, they deserve to be in the final and in a final it doesn't matter if you play good rugby or not - you must win."

Line-ups

Glasgow: Ollie Smith; Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn; Domingo Miotti, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; JP du Preez, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson; Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, Richie Gray, Lewis Bean, Rory Darge, Ali Price, Stafford McDowall.

Toulon: Cheslin Kolbe; Jiuta Naqoli Wainiqolo, Waisea Vuidravuwalu, Duncan Paia'aua, Gabin Villiere; Dan Biggar, Baptiste Serin; Dany Priso, Teddy Baubigny, Beka Gigashvili; Mathieu Tanguy, Brian Alainu'uese; Cornell Du Preez, Charles Ollivon, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Jean Baptiste Gros, Kieran Brookes, Facundo Isa, Mathieu Bastareaud, Benoit Paillaugue, Ihaia West, Jeremy Sinzelle.