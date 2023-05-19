Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Dawson finished as a BBC Question of Sport presenter after two decades of service in 2022

Wasps' demotion to the bottom tier of the English rugby pyramid is "heartbreaking", says the club's former scrum-half Matt Dawson.

The Rugby Football Union lost patience with Wasps by saying on Thursday that they had withdrawn a conditional offer of a Championship place for 2023-24.

The six-times Premiership and twice European champions have been told that they will have to play in tier 10.

"To potentially have Wasps disappear is just heartbreaking," said Dawson.

"No one would've seen Wasps disappearing off the rugby planet.

"It has been incredibly sad as a rugby fan, and a former Wasps player, to see what's gone on over the last year or so," the former England and British & Irish Lions half-back, who won the Premiership title with the club in 2005, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Matt Dawson spent two seasons with Wasps, helping them to win one of their six Premiership titles in 2005

"From what I understand, it was relatively black and white. There were regulations that Wasps needed to adhere to if they were to stay in the Championship and quite simply there just wasn't the investment, the appetite to invest in a club like Wasps.

"It doesn't matter whether you're Wasps, Worcester, London Irish or any other club in the Premiership, they know what the requirements are.

"I'm not privy to what goes on behind the scenes at Wasps, but seeing the amount of debt - and the unfortunate nature of Wasps being one of those nomadic clubs not owning their own ground - and then going into Covid created a huge amount of money needing to be paid out.

"Therefore it's probably not a very appealing proposition for any kind of investment.

"There should be better broadcast deals out there. It should be more commercial and underpinning.

"There is a desperate need for the RFU and all the clubs to come together to collaborate as English rugby as a whole because until that happens it's not going to get resolved."

Wasps have been run by HALO22 Limited, a company owned by Chris Holland since he took over in December 2022, on the same day that they were granted a place in the Championship, while fellow fallen Premiership side Worcester were not.

It has since emerged that Wasps had earmarked Worcester's Sixways home as one of two potential places at which to stage their home games in 2023-24.

The RFU have confirmed that the other was Damson Park, Solihull, even closer to their current training ground base at Henley-in-Arden, in Warwickshire, which is owned by Holland.

But, in a statement released on Thursday, Wasps acknowledged the lack of swift progress but have pointed out the lack of manpower available to them. And they outlined some of the steps that had been taken.

'Wasps have determination and commitment to continue'

"We have a kit deal, significant sponsorship from a global brand, and a choice of grounds to play at," the statement said.

"We have 232 players and 37 coaches available to select a team from.

"We have also identified strong local authority support for our own stadium.

"Our recovery to date has been managed by a very small team who have been dealing with the operational and financial issues and requirements of the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

"Operating in a void between regulatory authorities that were managed by strict governance requirements, and a Championship that had not been engaged in our membership and who, perhaps understandably, offered some resentment to our inclusion, has been challenging.

Wasps initially appointed Andy Scott as chief executive in December but his departure was confirmed last month

"Our silence has been deliberate and necessary.

"Firstly, we had nothing definitive to say that couldn't have changed the following day, and often did.

"Secondly, we only recovered our social media accounts and rebuilt a new website in the first week of May.

"The journey continues with utter determination and commitment to ensure that Wasps continues its 156-year history.

"We are extremely grateful for the loyal support and concern from our global fan base."

As things stand, while Wasps will be at level 10 next season, Midlands neighbours Worcester may not exist at all.

The BBC has contacted both the RFU and Warriors co-owner Jim O'Toole, from the Atlas Group, but has not had a reply.

Worcester's administrators Begbies Traynor have also been contacted but have not commented publicly. It is understood that they are not expecting any impact on Warriors.

Worcester Warriors do still have a ground, but no league, whereas Wasps do have a league to enter next season, but no ground

The 2022-23 season began with both Midlands-based clubs in the Premiership but both suffered financial collapse, went into administration and were relegated.

There has been continued speculation, both in newspapers and on social media, that the two clubs might consider a merger.

Wasps severed ties with the Coventry Building Society Arena when the ground's ownership went into administration in November - and it was immediately bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.

They remain on the hunt for their fifth home in 27 years, having also played at QPR's Loftus Road, Adams Park, in High Wycombe, and in Coventry since their first team left their original home in Acton, at Twyford Avenue, in 1996.