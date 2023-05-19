Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland wing James Lowe (right) has not played since the quarter-final win over Leicester

Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

Fit-again wing James Lowe returns as Leinster make 12 changes for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Dublin.

Jimmy O'Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan are the players retained from last week's United Rugby Championship semi-final loss to Munster.

Leo Cullen's team shows two changes from the Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse.

Henshaw replaces Charlie Ngatai at centre with Lowe in for Jordan Larmour.

Lowe has recovered from a calf injury which kept him sidelined since his side's quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers at the start of April.

Top 14 team La Rochelle beat Leinster 24-21 in last year's dramatic final in Marseille to win their first title and deny the Irish side a record-tying fifth triumph.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara makes two changes from the side that beat Exeter in the semi-final, with former Connacht and Ireland lock Ultan Dillane replaced by Paul Boudehent and Jonathan Danty replacing Jules Favre.

The return of Ireland's Grand Slam winners to the Leinster side also sees Hugo Keenan restored at full-back and Garry Ringrose partnering Henshaw in the centre.

With Johnny Sexton still sidelined through injury, Ross Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

The pack is unchanged from the Toulouse game with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Ross Molony and captain James Ryan in the second row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Conan complete the pack for Leinster, who last won the Champions Cup in 2018.

It could be a big day for replacement prop Cian Healy, who is set to become the first player to feature in seven Champions Cup finals.

Healy is also primed to become Leinster's most-capped player in European competition with 105 appearances, surpassing Gordon D'Arcy.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, C Frawley, C Ngatai.

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehent, L Botia, G Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Q Lespiaucq-Brettes, J Sclavi, G Henri Colombe, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)