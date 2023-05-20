Close menu

Champions Cup: Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle - French side edge thriller

From the section Irish Rugby

La Rochelle players storm the pitch at the end
La Rochelle replacements and staff raced onto the pitch after sealing a dramatic second title
Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Leinster (23) 26
Tries: Sheehan 2, O'Brien Cons: Byrne Pens: Byrne 3
La Rochelle (14) 27
Tries: Danty, Seuteni, Colombe Con: Hastoy 3 Pen: Hastoy 2

La Rochelle retained the Champions Cup as they broke Leinster's hearts for the second year running in a pulsating final in Dublin.

The Irish province opened up a 17-0 lead after scoring three tries in 12 minutes in a scintillating start.

But La Rochelle staged a brilliant fightback that was capped by Georges-Henri Colombe's late try.

It is La Rochelle's second title and denies Leinster a record-equalling fifth triumph.

There were ecstatic scenes among the men in yellow at the final whistle as they completed the biggest comeback in Champions Cup final history.

It was a classic final that gripped a sold-out Aviva Stadium from the first minute when Leinster scored their opening try.

However, having built a commanding lead, the Irish side faded and were left with a familiar sense of agony after losing last year's decider to the side coached by former Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara.

The defeat means Leinster have lost three finals - they were also beaten by Saracens in 2019 - since winning their fourth title in 2018.

It caps a disappointing climax to their season after also losing the United Rugby Championship semi-final to rivals Munster last week.

La Rochelle in contrast have reaffirmed their status as European club rugby's leading force under O'Gara, who has now won four Champions Cups as player and coach.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:48

    Cracking match and La Rochelle deserved winners.
    Horrendous head shot at end and red card every time.

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 18:57

      brucyboy replied:
      Peypers refusal to deal with Leinster at the breakdown lead to that, they were flying off their feet wrecklessly all day (all tournament tbh) and have got away with it. It took a bad injury to highlight it. Hopefully ireland and Leinster will be reffed properly at the breakdown now cos it’s plain dangerous

  • Comment posted by SL, today at 18:48

    Simply magnificent from La Rochelle. To come from 17-0 down effectively away at Leinster and to dominate the last hour the way they did - incredible performance.

    The red card was waiting to happen - not the first time he had flown in off feet at a ruck. Hope the La Rochelle player is ok.

    Great final!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:50

      Blott replied:
      Ref bottled a red, Danty v Doris

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:54

    Peyper again demonstrated he's not up to it.
    Fortunately La Rochelle had enough despite him

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:55

    One of the all time great performances 17-0 down away against essentially the no1 test side in the world, the ref in leinsters back pocket letting them get away with absolute murder at the breakdown. Bravo La Rochelle

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 18:48

    Wow, how about that!

    I have no skin in the fight, but don’t Leinster get away with blue murder? Not helped by yet more poor officiating by Peyper.

    Congratulations La Rochelle on the double. Wish I was there for the party that’ll ensue.

    • Reply posted by SL, today at 18:52

      SL replied:
      Leinster do indeed seem to - their ruck entry is very questionable to me on both sides of the ball (the player red carded entered more than one ruck like that in the second half) They are smart but ultimately get away with a fair bit. La Rochelle were superb though.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 18:50

    LR beat Ireland away from home.
    Would have been by more if Peyper wasn't wearing blue tinted glasses !!!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:52

      Blott replied:
      Peyper bottled a red though, shoulder to face

      Danty was lucky

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 19:00

    Jaco Piper is a home team Ref but we also saw La Rochelle take the Ref out of the equation by playing amazing rugby. The Ref can influence tight games, they can blow bad teams off the pitch, but La Rochelle dominated that second half and in the end it was the pressure on Leinster that resulted in a yellow and a red card. I think La Rochelle are building a dynasty.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:58

    I have NEVER heard a rugby crowd whistle, cat call and boo like that ever!!!! Leinster fans you are a DISGRACE.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:59

      SD replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:57

    Delighted to see la Rochelais win, so it isn’t sour grapes to say….Peyper you were HORRENDOUS!!!

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 18:52

    Delighted 😀 they thought all they had to do was turn up……unlucky Ireland

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 18:54

      Nathan replied:
      Bit harsh.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:52

    That's absolutely cruel . Heartbreaking for Leinster, who did everything they could, but La Rochelle were just too powerful. A fantastic game of rugby, and well done to La Rochelle. I hope Colombe is ok.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 18:48

    What a match, all credit to LaRochelle.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:58

    Peyper never has been a good ref but he got the most important decision right.

    The red card right at the end was 100% right and decided the game probably. If it hadn't been picked up Ireland (sorry Leinster) would have had the ball again 5 yards out.

    • Reply posted by Toghebon, today at 19:01

      Toghebon replied:
      Took just 5 minutes to show on the big screen tho

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 18:48

    Major questions for the Leinster management to answer. They have the same amount of silverware this season as the Dragons. From where they were a week ago, that’s unforgivable.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 18:49

      Albert Ross replied:
      Maybe they should have taken last week a bit more seriously.

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 18:52

    What a comeback by La Rochelle to concede 3 tries after 10 minutes to win the game. great attitude

  • Comment posted by robert2289, today at 18:53

    Fantastic game, both teams brilliant, referee atrocious (I feel sorry for all the teams he will be reffing in the World Cup), congratulations La Rochelle…. Look forward to watching Leinster next year (I’m a neutral)…. France-v-Ireland in the World Cup will be epic !

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:55

      Blott replied:
      Ireland will freeze in RWC, usually do

  • Comment posted by Kingnick1956, today at 18:53

    Ha ha ha ha😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:48

    Oh dear Leinster what a shame.. but excellent second half, well done la Rochelle, found the gas and turned it up.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:48

    Relentless second half. La Roch deserved it.

    Leinster not that far off the Ireland XV. Tired noticeably in the 2nd half - world cup question mark

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:50

      Blott replied:
      Ireland never do well at RWC’s

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 18:48

    Fair play, cracking game

    Leinster emptied the tank but they need a 10, without Sextons control they aren’t the same

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 18:51

      Albert Ross replied:
      When you have the resources that Leinster have you shouldn’t need to rely on one man who’s nearly 40.

