Justin Tipuric: Wales flanker announces shock retirement from Test rugby

By Gareth Griffiths and Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales

comments14

Justin Tipuric
Justin Tipuric won 94 caps for Wales and the British & Irish Lions

Wales' Justin Tipuric has retired from international rugby just four months before the World Cup.

Tipuric had been named in Warren Gatland's 54-strong training squad for September's tournament in France.

The 33-year-old Ospreys flanker has been capped 93 times.

Making the shock announcement on social media, he said: "During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby."

Tipuric, a three-time British & Irish Lions tourist, has not given a specific reason behind the decision but confirmed he will continue to play for his regional side Ospreys.

He made his Wales debut in 2011 against Argentina and was a Six Nations winner in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021 in a glittering 12-year Test career.

He was a key member of the Wales team that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals four years later and was expected to appear at a third tournament in France this September having been named in Gatland's early squad.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories," he added in the statementexternal-link.

"I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

Regarded as among the finest all-round players of his generation, Tipuric emerged from the shadow of Sam Warburton to make the Wales number seven jersey his own. He went on to captain Wales last year.

Ospreys said his decision to step down from Test rugby would be "sorely felt" by Welsh rugby.

"Known for his incredible work rate, agility, and rugby IQ, Tipuric has been an integral part of the Welsh national team for over a decade," the club said in a statement.

"He has become known as one of the finest open-side flankers in the game. He has contributed significantly to Welsh rugby's recent successes, including two Grand Slams."

Tipuric missed the last month of the regular domestic season with a foot injury sustained during Ospreys' Champions Cup defeat at Saracens in April.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:36

    as an englishman I always had a lot of time for JT; a cultured, talented, clever player. Gritty when he needed to be, always challenging to play against. top man.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 15:36

    Thank you Justin, great player. I’d retire too rather than having to play with Hooray Henry Thomas the English man.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, today at 15:36

    A fine player but I never felt he was quite influential enough to be a great player. Probably lacked really top class carrying ability.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 15:35

    Well done Justin Tipuric. Good call to retire now unlike Alun Wyn Jones and Johnny Sexton. Mark my words Sexton will be a liability at the world cup.

    In my view even though Tipuric got 93 caps he was slightly underused / undervalued by both Wales and the Lions. Very mobile forward.

  • Comment posted by SMAC by the sea, today at 15:34

    As an Englishman, he has been a complete nightmare to play against for years and I can offer no higher compliment. A true gent too - Wales will miss him

  • Comment posted by cbpege74, today at 15:33

    One of the best. Sorry to see him leave. A great servant to Wales

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 15:33

    Seems like odd timing, particularly as he is going to carry on playing for his franchise.

    He has had a very good career though, so good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by North Westerner, today at 15:32

    A fine player who Wales will miss. The timing is odd so perhaps there's something we aren't being told...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:32

    Shame as he was/is a quality player and didn't get the caps he deserved.
    A real footballing player, excellent running and handling skills for a back row.

  • Comment posted by Glaisian, today at 15:32

    Lovely man and a player of rare talent. We will miss the flash of blue. Good luck Tips.

  • Comment posted by Dobson, today at 15:32

    Fantastic player and stellar. England fan.

  • Comment posted by Bradsy, today at 15:31

    Legend of a player, gutted

  • Comment posted by runnergoat, today at 15:31

    such negative comments

  • Comment posted by Dane, today at 15:28

    A poor man's Schalk Burger

    • Reply posted by MadMarchTaffy, today at 15:35

      MadMarchTaffy replied:
      Yes, toothless in comparison … hope sarcasm is not wasted on you

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:28

    ANYONE UP FOR A SCRUM?

    THUMBS UP - YES

    THUMBS DOWN - OF COURSE

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 15:28

    Top player top man

