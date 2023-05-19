Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ronan O'Gara is aiming to guide La Rochelle to a second successive Champions Cup

Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara insists his side will relish the "lion's den" of a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster.

La Rochelle are the holders after beating Leinster 24-21 in last year's dramatic final in Marseille.

O'Gara believes his squad are ready for a hostile atmosphere in Dublin.

"There is a certain enjoyment factor when you go into the lion's den," said the Munster and Ireland legend.

"We will either grow or shrink."

La Rochelle needed a last-gasp try to beat four-time winners Leinster last year and O'Gara is hoping they can deliver another stellar performance as they look to become the first team to retain the title since Saracens in 2017.

"We have high standards and we have ambition to do something special in these players' lives," added O'Gara.

"We have the chance to play for each other in the final of a European Cup.

"It doesn't get any bigger and it doesn't get any better, we are here and we are ready to go."

'Daunting task' ahead in Dublin

La Rochelle claimed the 2022 Champions Cup with a late 24-21 victory against Leinster

The 46-year old admitted that Leinster having home advantage only increases the difficulty of winning the game, but has called on his players to rise to the challenge.

"We are in the home of Leinster, it is a really daunting task, but it is a great challenge and one that we want to succeed in," he said.

"It won't be easy, it never is easy, but we have prepared all season for this game and it is to be attacked as opposed to be feared.

"As a player I would have been damn nervous about it, as a coach I am extremely excited about it. Where else do you want to be?

"We realise how difficult it is, we understand the opposition and how good they are. It is going to be a belting match I hope."

O'Gara added: "Strategy has a role tomorrow, but the big emphasis for us is performing to our standards, having fun and challenging ourselves.

"I think all players need to be themselves, if they come into the environment trying to put a mask on or feel like it is hard work, they should be doing something else.

"You get one shot at this, it is rugby, it is meant be enjoyable and a very special time in your life and that is the message, we are very grateful for the opportunity."

Familiar surroundings

O'Gara was also keen to point out that this is a home final for him as he looks to add some new memories to the vast array he already has at Lansdowne Road from his playing days.

He is Ireland's second most capped player ever and the country's record points scorer, winning three Triple Crowns and a Grand Slam in 2009.

"It is a home game for me too, I have such great memories in this stadium," he said.

"The minute I walked through here again, I couldn't believe that I was here as you are in a time warp with being so focused [on the game]... when you step back, you realise it will be a fantastic moment and there is a lot to be proud of.

"Now is not the moment to be reflective, however, it is time to drive on and get the best out of our players."

O'Gara won 128 caps for Ireland and is the country's record points scorer

Cullen keen to avenge 'painful experience' in Marseille

O'Gara's opposite number Leo Cullen has been boosted for the final by the timely return from injury of Ireland wing James Lowe.

Lowe comes into the side in one of 12 changes made by Cullen from last week's United Rugby Championship semi-final loss to Munster.

Cullen has heaped praise on his players' application in training before the European showpiece and hopes their efforts will be rewarded in front of a raucous home crowd on Saturday.

"You can't fault the lads, they have prepared unbelievably well this week and I can't wait to see them play and deliver something close to their best, that is all they can do," said Cullen.

"Pressure is a good thing, we all want to be here so it is the most positive pressure we could ask for.

"We hope to have a great turnout of supporters and that everyone gets behind the team."

Leinster are bidding to equal Toulouse's haul of five Champions Cup titles with victory on Saturday, having lost two finals since their last triumph in 2018.

"We were very close last year and it was a painful experience," admitted Cullen.

"To give up the lead right at the end after being ahead for the majority of the game, was an opportunity lost.

"Credit to everyone for getting to this stage again, now it is about delivering on the plan, not looking too far into the future and doing our jobs."