JJ Hanrahan scored 90 points for Dragons in the 2022-2023 season

Dragons' Irish fly-half JJ Hanrahan is joining Connacht as he adds his name to those leaving Rodney Parade.

The 30-year-old made 15 appearances in 2022-23 after arriving from French side Clermont Auvergne.

"Moving to Connacht and back on Irish soil was a really appealing opportunity that presented itself," said the former Munster player.

"I've played Connacht numerous times in my career and every game was a hard-fought battle."

Hanrahan joins Wales fly-half Sam Davies in leaving Dragons.

Wales prop Rob Evans, lock Huw Taylor, back-row pair Ben Fry and Lennon Greggains and utility back Ioan Davies have also left, while Wales back row Ross Moriarty has joined Brive and lock Will Rowlands will also be in France next season.

Hanrahan added: "They're (Connacht) a club with a huge team spirit and a never-say-die attitude and I'm looking forward to living those values with them, and contributing wherever I can.

"I feel like I have made good friends with a great bunch of men at Dragons, I really do wish the team all the very best for the future."