Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: EPCR to investigate half-time 'incident' in Dublin final

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

La Rochelle celebrate winning the Heineken Champions Cup for a second year in a row
La Rochelle celebrate winning the Heineken Champions Cup for a second year in a row

European Professional Club Rugby will investigate a half-time incident during the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.

There are reports of a tunnel bust-up as the teams and staff left the Aviva Stadium field at the break.

"EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final," it said.

"The tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable."

La Rochelle staged a thrilling comeback to beat Leinster 27-26 to win the tournament for a second successive year.

Gregory Alldritt, who captained the French side and was named player of the match, was left frustrated by opposing skipper James Ryan's attitude during the pre-match coin toss.

"He didn't look in my eyes when we shook hands," the newly crowned European player of the year said.

"He didn't respect me," Alldritt added.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured