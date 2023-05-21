Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jack Maynard (left) spent two seasons with Morgan Allen (right) at Cardiff

Indigo Welsh Premiership final: Cardiff v Llandovery Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C

Jack Maynard aims to put the boot into his old Cardiff team-mates and spark a week-long party in Llandovery in Sunday's Welsh Premiership final.

Drovers full-back Maynard is the league's leading points-scorer this season with a tally of 210.

His kicking is likely to be crucial if Llandovery are to overcome the league's leading team at the Arms Park.

Cardiff topped the table by six points at the end of the regular season and are aiming for a league and cup double.

Maynard has had two spells at Cardiff, including last season, but has kicked Llandovery to within 80 minutes of their first Premiership title.

"We won the cup back in 2016 and partied for about a week after that," said Maynard.

"We saw how much that meant to the community in and around the village so winning the title would be even bigger. That's why I've booked a few days off work."

Llandovery may have finished second to Cardiff in the table but have their opponents' number having beaten them twice already this season.

"Cardiff have set the standard in recent years that others are trying to emulate, but we're really developing strength in depth," said Maynard.

"We've also got some real flair players like Harry Doel and Adam and Aaron Warren who are scoring tries. I've worked on my kicking but the points are a result of god rugby from those guys."

Maynard says he is grateful not to be facing the tactical kicking of Cardiff fly-half Dan Fish, who is out with a broken bone in his hand.

Dewi Cross has scored more tries (20) than any other player in the Welsh Premiership this season

Defending league champions Cardiff were still able to lift the Welsh Cup earlier this month without their playmaker in the 13-10 victory over Newport.

Cardiff repeated that success in the play-off semi-final while Llandovery beat Merthyr 16-13.

However the Blue and Blacks are still aggrieved at the play-off system following a 22-game season.

Head coach Steve Law said: "It's a fitting final given we're the top two sides in the league but there should be some recognition for the hard work needed to finish top.

"If you want to bolt on play-offs at the end, well make that a separate competition with a separate trophy.

"But it's tough for these players who are all only semi-professional to keep going after a long and tough season."

Cardiff: Winnett; Goodchild, Evans, Pinches, Cross; James, Habberfield; Thomas, Rees, Andrews, Moore, Phillips, Thomas, Hudd, Allen (capt).

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Barratt, Barnes, Martin, De La Rua, Ethan Lloyd, Wilkins, J Lloyd

Llandovery: Maynard; Doel, Adam Warren, R Jones, Aaron Warren; I Hughes, L Rees; J Hughes, D Hughes, Watkins, J Jones (capt), G Evans, Davies, Worrall, I Rees

Replacements: Guest, Dallavalle, James, Powell, Pike, Wall, K Jones, Land