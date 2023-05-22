Tatyana Heard scored one of Gloucester-Hartpury's 10 tries in their win over Harlequins

Gloucester-Hartpury still have "things to work on" says head coach Sean Lynn, despite moving six points clear at the top of the Premier 15s.

The Gloucestershire outfit scored 10 tries as they thrashed Harlequins 67-14 in front 2,300 people at Kingsholm.

They are in the driving seat to secure a home semi-final in the play-offs with two games remaining.

Gloucester-Hartpury have never finished higher than fourth and only reached the semi-finals once in 2017.

"Everything I've spoken about - how do you defend this Gloucester-Hartpury team, how do you attack this Gloucester-Hartpury team - that has been our mentality all the way through from the first game to now, all the way at the business end," Lynn told BBC Sport.

"We've got things to work on, we know that we've still got to work on things

"We're making some line breaks and it's making sure we get that race to ruck, but if we do get that race to ruck we have to be effective. That's what we're looking at.

"It's small margins but they could be making big differences when you're going into those big games."

Lynn's side have led the Premier 15s almost all season and only dropped down to second briefly this spring after defeat to last year's champions Saracens, their only loss of the campaign so far.

But a win over Loughborough prior to the victory against Quins has moved them clear of Exeter Chiefs in second place.

"The effort these girls have put in over the last two weeks to come back from the Six Nations, I just can't fault it. It's amazing," Lynn added.

"[I'm most pleased with] the detail we've done all week. Last week we spoke about we were fixing problems on the field.

"But this week we fixed it in the training and everything just clicked out there - defensively, attack, transition from defence into attack it was brilliant and it was really pleasing."