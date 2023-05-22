Jersey Reds will not be promoted to the Premiership despite winning the Championship

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he is looking for players who are "the right fit" to move his side on.

The Championship champions saw 10 players end their time at the club last week with eight permanent members of the squad being released as well as two loan players returning to parent clubs.

"It doesn't mean there's going to be wholesale changes," Biljon said.

"There's going to be four or five additions to the squad that are crucial to come in and make strides forward.

"But at the same time we'll take our time and make sure we get individuals that come in and want to not only contribute on the pitch for us, but also make sure it's the right fit for Jersey."

The Reds missed out on a league and cup double after losing the Championship Cup final at Ealing earlier this month.

Jersey were not eligible to gain promotion to the Premiership due to their ground not meeting the required standards.

But the islanders will face top-flight sides in competitive matches next season as Championship clubs will compete in the Premiership Cup.

"It's a unique place and a fantastic island to be on, and we want them to come in and embrace it all," Biljon added to BBC Radio Jersey about new additions to his squad.

"We won't rush out just to sign anyone, we want to make sure it's the right player for us that's going to continue to go on this journey and to continue to strive to be a team that's at the top and competing."