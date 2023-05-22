Juarno Augustus played Super Rugby in South Africa with Western Province and the Stormers before joining Northampton

South African forward Juarno Augustus has signed a new contract with Northampton Saints.

The 25-year-old number eight has been at Franklin's Gardens for the last two seasons and has scored 13 tries in 45 appearances.

Augustus said it was an "incredibly easy" decision to agree his undisclosed-length new deal at Saints.

"I know that my game has improved so much since I've come over thanks to the coaches, staff and players," he said.

After helping Saints finish fourth in the Premiership this season to reach the play-off semi-finals, Augustus says he is "100%, with the squad we have, we can go even further in the coming years."

Director of rugby Phil Dowson said the club were "delighted" Augustus was staying, adding "his ball-carrying ability clearly sets him apart - statistically he is one of the very best in the league - but he has huge desire to get better across the board and is improving all the time."