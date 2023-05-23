Jack Nowell has not played for England since November's loss to South Africa under Eddie Jones

Exeter winger Jack Nowell says he will not make himself available for England's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old, who is set to join La Rochelle this summer, has been to the last two World Cups and won 45 caps.

"No World Cup, I'm not doing the World Cup. I am just going to chill," Nowell told the RugbyPass Offload podcast.

"I need to get my knee sorted. Obviously, it was a bit of a hard decision not to put myself in for selection for the World Cup.

"I thought it was probably one I had to make for myself and for my family as well."

Nowell will spend time in his native Cornwall before moving to France having decided to end more than a decade at Sandy Park.

His last England cap came last November against South Africa and he has not been picked since Steve Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones as the national team's head coach.

The World Cup in France gets under way on 8 September.

"I was in contact at the start with Steve and he let me know I wasn't going to be involved in the Six Nations which was completely fair enough. New coach, new ideas," he added.

"There comes a stage where everyone has got to make a decision about the team, so I was happy with that.

"It was pretty cool - it was my last year at the club anyway, so I really get to focus on trying to do the best I can for the club and trying to get us into the big games at the end of the season."