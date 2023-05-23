Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Patchell is one of seven Welsh players involved in the World XV against Barbarians fixture at Twickenham

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell will have the chance to prove his credentials to potential suitors this weekend following his release by the Scarlets.

Patchell is preparing to play for a World XV squad against Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday (14:00 BST).

The 30-year-old will have the ideal opportunity to shine and impress any new employer.

"I want to carry on playing and hopefully you will see me on a park somewhere next season," said Patchell.

There is space for a fly-half in the Dragons squad following the departure of JJ Hanrahan to Connacht, while Sam Davies has also left.

Patchell has worked with Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan at Scarlets before and is understood to be on the radar of the Gwent region.

Cardiff are struggling financially to sign a replacement following the losses of Wales pair Rhys Priestland and Jarrod Evans, while Ospreys have Owen Williams and Jack Walsh on their books after the departures of Gareth Anscombe and Stephen Myler.

When asked whether he had any offers, Patchell replied: "I wouldn't want to put anybody in an uncomfortable or compromising situation. I'm on the phone to my agent fairly regularly and beyond that I wouldn't want to say much more."

Patchell is joined in the World XV squad by fellow Welshmen Wyn Jones and Elliot Dee, while Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Anscombe, Aaron Wainwright and Taulupe Faletau are in the Barbarians party.

The World XV will be coached by Steve Hansen, while Australia boss Eddie Jones is leading the Barbarians and will return to Twickenham for the first time since leaving his role with England.

"It's a opportunity to get on the field and get some game-time," said Patchell.

"You've got Welsh players playing for the Barbarians who are in the same situation as me. I'm fairly relaxed about it.

"It's about sitting tight and making sure you make a good impression just generally on people around the place.

"Rugby's a small village and people talk. It only takes one person to pick up the phone and ask what you think of so-and-so. A good reference can go a long way."

Patchell will be joined by the likes of Israel Folau, Ngani Laumape, Charles Piutau and Semi Radradra in the World XV backline.

"It's unbelievable," said Patchell.

"The way I look at it, every time the ball's in my hands, it's not in Semi Radradra's or Charles Piutau's so it may be a bit of a standing pivot role this weekend

"It's unbelievable to be in the company of world-class talent like that and I'm going to learn an awful lot this week."

There will be lessons to take too from 2015 World Cup-winning coach Hansen.

"He's super impressive, you can see why he's as successful and world-renowned as he is," said Patchell.

"I'll be back in the room making notes, that's for sure, about the stuff we're doing and how he communicates."

Frustrating season

Rhys Patchell has played 22 internationals for Wales

Patchell, who left Cardiff to join Scarlets in 2016, suffered a frustrating final season in Llanelli after being forced to play second fiddle to Sam Costelow.

"It has been stop-start and frustrating but it's what it is, it is professional rugby," said Patchell.

"We all know what we signed up for but it's not one which will go down in the record books for me, that's for sure."

After being involved in the 2023 Six Nations squad, Patchell was not included in Warren Gatland's training party for the World Cup in France later this year.

Patchell revealed he turned down a move to Bath at the end of the 2021-22 season to stay an extra season with Scarlets to try to make the global tournament.

He was bidding for a second World Cup having been part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals in Japan in 2019.

"Everyone wants to be wanted and everyone loves a cwtch, so to not be picked obviously is disappointing," said Patchell.

"But having said that, if 12 months ago I was willing to really consider going to Bath, end my international career and not go to the World Cup as my own decision, I've got to be able to accept I might not have gone anyway based on someone else's decision.

"It (moving to Bath) was pretty close. But you make decisions. You make your bed, you lay in it."

Ospreys forwards Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric will also be missing after announcing their shock international retirements last week.

"I dropped Alun Wyn and Tips a text, congratulating them on their international careers," added Patchell.

"It wouldn't surprise me to see either carry on for an awfully long time. They're both machines and wonderful servants to the game, not just in Wales but to world rugby, so congratulations to them and thank you for everything they've done."

The remaining Wales training squad players face difficult fitness training camps in Switzerland and Turkey ahead of World Cup warm-up matches in August and the start of the tournament in September.

"Having done it twice, [being] picked once and didn't make the cut the other, they're (training camps) brutal," added Patchell.

"All the best to the boys, I hope they go well. Traditionally the boys get better the longer they are in camp together but I know they've got a tough summer coming up."