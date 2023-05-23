Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ivan van Zyl has scored four tries in 20 Premiership outings for Saracens this season

South Africa scrum-half Ivan van Zyl has signed a new two-year contract with Premiership club Saracens.

The 27-year-old joined from Super Rugby side Bulls ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and has helped Sarries to back-to-back Premiership finals.

He has scored four tries in 39 league outings for the north London outfit.

"He has become an integral part of our squad and is highly respected by everyone," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website. external-link

"We are confident that his best days lie ahead of him."

Van Zyl, who has won six caps for the Springboks, follows full-back Alex Goode and wing Sean Maitland in signing a new deal at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens face Sale Sharks in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday (15:00 BST), having missed out on a sixth title last season when they were beaten by Leicester Tigers.