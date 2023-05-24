Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham and players Hannah Jones and Ffion Lewis returned to their former school Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford to announce the Wales Women’s squad for the 2023 Women’s Six Nations

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will attempt to boost the women's game with new development centres around Wales.

Based in north, east and west Wales, the three centres are aimed at underpinning "the recent success of the Wales women's senior side".

The WRU aims to "support the development of high potential young players" to become elite players.

Cardiff Metropolitan University (east), Swansea University (west) and and Parc Eiras (north) will host the new bases.

The WRU describes the initiative as "a major investment and partnership in women's and girls rugby" with the plans coming after Wales finished third in the Six Nations, winning three of their five matches.

Dovetailing with the Celtic Challenge teams set up during 2022-23 is among the WRU's aims for the new player development centres (PDCs) which the governing body say "will be of professional rugby academy standard".

The WRU hopes the PDCs will identify between 25 and 35 players every year to be part of the programme while the players remain in action for their clubs, schools, colleges and universities "to prepare for Wales U18s, Wales U20s, Celtic Challenge and the Wales senior side".

Former Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap is now WRU pathway manager and age-grade coach.

She said: "To have the commitment of sporting centres of excellence, like Cardiff Met, Swansea University and RGC, on board really demonstrates and acknowledges the exciting journey we are on."

Wales coach Ioan Cunningham said the PDCs "will allow the next generation of players to compete with the best in the world".

Acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker said: "This is a vitally important and positive step for women's rugby in Wales".