Worcester Warriors Women seek £50,000 in donations

Worcester Warriors Women, who play at Sixfields, are looking to secure their long-term future

Worcester Warriors Women have asked for £50,000 in donations to help support them through the remainder of the Premier 15s season.

The club recently signed a 10-year sponsorship deal, which begins later this year, with Cube International.

Cube, an events and retail business, have set up a JustGiving page to enable supporters to give money meantime.

"It's part of our strategy in terms of bringing in money," head coach Jo Yapp told BBC Hereford & Worcester,

"Lots of people individually come to us all the time and say 'How can we help? The girls have done an amazing job to be where they are, so what can we do to support?'

"This is an opportunity for people to get behind and support that."

It is hoped that Cube's involvement will enable the club to thrive in the longer term.

The Warriors' men's side was recently taken over by the Atlas Group, but that deal does not involve financial support for the women's team.

Yapp added: "There's lots of people interested in sponsoring and we're getting those across the line.

"There's a lot of work being done and this is just another opportunity for us to bring in money whilst partner deals and sponsorships are happening behind the scenes."

Worcester are in sixth place in the Premier 15s table, with two games of the regular season left.