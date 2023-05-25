Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Potter scored a try in Leicester's Premiership semi-final defeat by Sale, his final game for the club

Outside back Harry Potter has had his Leicester Tigers contract ended early to allow him to return to Australia.

The 25-year-old made 67 appearances for Tigers and started in their Premiership final win against Saracens last season.

Potter, who was eligible to play for England, has been linked with a move to Super Rugby side Western Force external-link and is tipped to get a call-up for Australia.

"What this club has given me is far more than I could have ever imagined," Potter said of his time with Leicester.

"I am incredibly grateful to have been a part of this club for the past three years and to have shared in spectacular memories with everyone involved."

While Potter never got an England call-up, he was seen to be on the fringes of selection.

Former England boss Eddie Jones was reappointed Australia head coach in January, and will be familiar with what Potter has managed to do in the English game since arriving from the Melbourne Rebels in the summer of 2020.