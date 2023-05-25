Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Earl has scored four tries in 17 Premiership outings for Saracens this season

Gallagher Premiership final: Saracens v Sale Sharks Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Manchester (via FM, digital radio, BBC Sounds and online); live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Back row Ben Earl hopes a Premiership title with Saracens will help him force his way into the England team for the Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old has 15 caps but only featured twice during the Six Nations under head coach Steve Borthwick.

"I can't lie and say I haven't been giving it some thought," Earl said.

"I'm trying to stay positive and put my best foot forward in these big games, which are probably the games he [Borthwick] is looking at the most."

Earl was named Premiership player of the season for 2021-22 as Saracens finished second in the table, before losing the final to Leicester Tigers.

The openside flanker has helped the north London club seal a return to Twickenham this season and they will face Sale Sharks for the trophy on Saturday (15:00 BST).

However, Earl was overlooked for England's autumn internationals squad by Borthwick's predecessor Eddie Jones - only winning his first caps since March 2021 off the bench during this year's Six Nations.

"I think I've played as consistently as I did last year, which was a big challenge of mine," Earl told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There's no point winning some of the accolades I did last year and not backing it up.

"Selfishly, the elephant in the room is that I wish I could have played a bit more for England in that Six Nations campaign. For whatever reason I didn't and I've learned a lot from that.

"Steve was unbelievably positive about my work in the Six Nations. Unfortunately selection didn't always go my way.

"But I feel that I have contributed as much as I could have done here [at Saracens] and I'm looking forward to going again, putting my best foot forward in these big games, which has been a big focus of mine."

'The person who slips up is going to miss out'

Earl played the final 28 minutes as England beat Italy 31-14 at Twickenham on 12 February

The combination of Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Alex Dombrandt, at blindside flanker, openside flanker and number eight respectively, started five of England's games this spring, with Ben Curry selected ahead of Willis for the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Earl came off the bench for Dombrandt in that defeat at Twickenham to Scotland on 4 February and then replaced Willis in the win over Italy eight days later, but did not feature in the final four matches of the tournament.

With Sale's Curry ruled out of the World Cup, which begins in France on 8 September and Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola facing a race against time to be fit, the door could be open for Earl to return.

Earl says Borthwick recently held a meeting with Sarries' England contingent about the physical demands he expects players in his squad to fulfil.

"I've had that in the back of my mind when I've been doing my physical work here," added Earl.

"The magic of this place is that it's very aligned with what Steve wants. He probably looks at games like this weekend and wants people that win stuff, so that's a big driving force."

Earl is also wary of the need to remain on top form personally.

"The moment you stop performing, you give someone an easy reason not to pick you," he said.

"That's a big thing. On the flip-side, if I get a chance to play a Test match this summer, I've got to play well.

"You look at how competitive my position is - it always feels that the person who slips up first is going to be the one that misses out.

"That's a big thing for me this summer. Once we get the weekend done, [to] rest up and be rejuvenated for what will be a tough summer."

Expecting a back-row 'battle' at Twickenham

Earl made his Saracens debut in 2016 but was not part of the matchday squads when the club won their fourth and fifth Premiership titles in 2018 and 2019.

As a result, it would "mean everything" to him to finally be part of a triumphant side at Twickenham.

"The amount of times I have carried bags for games like these when I was a bit younger, I've always wanted to celebrate a win," added Earl.

"Coming a little bit short last year has only made this group hungrier - and me hungrier. To win the league after such a long slog with your boyhood club would be everything, really."

When facing Sale, Earl will come up against Tom Curry, Ben's twin brother and a blindside flanker who has 45 caps for England.

"It's one of those small battles that seem to be all over the pitch," he said.

"Who comes out on top, in terms of the back row in general, will probably have a big influence on the game.

"Tom's a good mate of mine and we know each other's games pretty well. He's a quality player, one I've aspired to emulate and be like for some time."