James Ratti converted from lock to the back row during his time with Cardiff

Forward James Ratti has rejoined Ospreys after four years with Cardiff.

The lock turned back row, 25, began his career at Dunvant and made his Ospreys debut against Zebre in 2018, before joining Cardiff the following year.

The former Wales Under-20 player has been in senior Wales squads but has yet to make his Test debut.

"It's brilliant to be back at my home region. There's a quality young core here and I know a lot of the boys from my time here," Ratti said.

"I met up with Toby (Ospreys head coach Booth) before making my decision and it was clear to see what the team are aiming to do in both the long term and the short.

"There's some great players here in the back row and I'm looking forward to testing myself alongside some of the biggest names in Welsh rugby."