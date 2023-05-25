Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Crane's departure comes after 12 players were released by Cornish Pirates earlier this month

Cornish Pirates hooker Will Crane is to leave the Championship club.

The 29-year-old, who moved to the Mennaye from Hartpury last summer, impressed in his sole season.

Crane, who made one Premiership appearance for Gloucester in 2020, scored nine tries for the Pirates in 25 appearances for the Pirates.

The former England Students international also captained the Penzance-based side during his time at the club.