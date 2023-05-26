Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final

The BBC has secured exclusive audio rights to every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The tournament kicks off at Stade de France on Friday 8 September, with the the host nation facing New Zealand.

All 48 matches will be live across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app.

"We are delighted the BBC has secured the UK audio rights for Rugby World Cup 2023," Sir Bill Beaumont said.

England start their World Cup campaign against Argentina on 9 September, the same day Ireland face Romania. Scotland meet reigning champions South Africa on the following day, with Wales also playing Fiji.

Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby, added: "With almost 100 days to go, France 2023 is shaping-up to be the greatest celebration of rugby and togetherness in the sport's 200th birthday year and the BBC's expert storytelling, reporting, commentary and analysis will ensure listeners are at the heart of the celebrations."

BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle will produce bespoke output for the 10th edition of the men's World Cup for their nations.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Union Daily podcast will also bring all the news, debate and big issues from France.