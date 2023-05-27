Close menu

United Rugby Championship Grand Final: Stormers 14-19 Munster - Late converted try seals win for Irish province

By Peter LockhartRugby writer

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Munster players celebrate with the United Rugby Championship title
United Rugby Championship Final: Stormers v Munster
Stormers (7) 14
Tries: Libbok, Fourie Cons: Libbok 2
Munster (12) 19
Tries: Barron, Nash, Hodnett Cons: Crowley 2

A late converted John Hodnett try saw Munster edge the Stormers 19-14 to win a fiercely contested United Rugby Championship Grand Final in Cape Town.

The victory saw the Irish province secure their first trophy since 2011.

Manie Libbok converted his own try to make it 7-0 but Diarmuid Barron and Calvin Nash crossed for Munster to give them a 12-7 half-time lead.

Deon Fourie scored a converted try to move Stormers ahead but Hodnett went over with five minutes remaining.

A 5,000 strong Munster contingent travelled to Cape Town and took their place in a sold-out 55,000 capacity DHL Stadium to watch their team end their 12-year trophy drought by seeing off the defending champions.

Stormers went into the game as favourites despite Munster's strong away form, which included wins on the road over their final opponents in round 17 of the regular league season, plus Leinster and Glasgow Warriors in the knockout rounds.

It was an energetic start from Munster but a loose pass from centre Antoine Frisch was intercepted by Libbok, who sprinted in from distance and touched down before adding the extras.

It was not long before Graham Rowntree's side hit back, with hooker Barron steering a line-out maul over the line and then crashing over to bring his side back into the game despite the conversion from Jack Crowley going wide.

A yellow card for Stormers number eight Evan Roos appeared to put Munster in the ascendancy as they dominated territory and possession but struggled to convert this into points, having two tries ruled out.

Just before the half-hour mark, Munster's intensity and varied attack was rewarded with a try from Nash who collected a skilful cross-kick from Crowley to give his side a deserved lead.

Stormers battled their way back into the game just before the interval, but Munster's impressive defence resisted their efforts and the visitors went in five points to the good at the break, with all to play for.

Momentum swung in Stormers' direction in the early stages of the second half after Mike Haley was shown a yellow card for a collision with a Stormers attacker.

Stormers piled on the pressure and a line-out maul resulted in Fourie coming up with the ball, having crashed over the line, with Libbok's conversion giving his side the lead.

A tense final quarter followed, with both sides locked in an arm-wrestle of back-and-forth action as the two teams appeared sapped of energy.

In the last few minutes, Munster worked their way into the Stormers' 22 and a well-worked move from Haley and an inside pass from Shane Daly, sent Hodnett through to burst over the try-line to win the game for his side, with Crowley adding the extras to extend the winning margin to five points.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Stormers: Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by farz, today at 20:44

    55000 people and a festival atmosphere. Tickets cheap so they were accessible to real fans. Well done to the organisers.

    Great game. Crowley looks to have all the tools, and the confidence. Although you can tell Healy is a little further along in development.

    What a game. Looking forward to the continuing Ireland south africa rivalry.

  • Comment posted by gerry dunne, today at 20:38

    The ref tried to give it to the Stormers, but the better team deservedly won the day

  • Comment posted by LeinsterBarry, today at 20:37

    Fantactics Win Munster and well deserved given your run to the title. Delighted to see Munster winning trophies again, great for Irish Rugby, from a disappointed Leinster Supporter.

  • Comment posted by peter15, today at 20:36

    Well done Munster from a Bristol Bears fan. Good to see an Irish win after the Leinster near miss. Great to see POM win something at club level.

  • Comment posted by redone, today at 20:33

    Brilliant Munster, best and most liked Irish province by fan.

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 20:33

    You could see the togetherness in Munster that comes from knowing you can win tough games. Great team effort but I thought Nash was outstanding.

  • Comment posted by adelstein, today at 20:31

    Glasgow fan....well done Munster..... excellent club!

    • Reply posted by rozboz, today at 20:34

      rozboz replied:
      Don't like losing to Munster but they were awesome today and robbed of more tries by awful reffing!! Normally think Pirla is a good ref but....not today

  • Comment posted by rozboz, today at 20:29

    Great final!! Munster fully deserved it but nearly threw it away....although I thought the ref was atrocious, really poor!!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:32

      Justfacts replied:
      Ageeed, the standard in world rugby now is atrocious. Literally 1 or 2 decent refs in the game. Huge issue

  • Comment posted by greenmachine, today at 20:29

    Well done Munster! Congratulations from an Ulster fan.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:31

      Justfacts replied:
      Diddly

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 20:29

    Good.

    Well done Munster.

  • Comment posted by StormersFan, today at 20:28

    Well done Munster, fully deserved the win today. Good game.

    Have the Stormers found their new Crusaders :(
    (you may need to know some super rugby history to understand that)

  • Comment posted by Ginger Pirate, today at 20:28

    Winning away to Glasgow, leinster and then the Stormers, we did it the hard way, absolute ĺegends !

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:31

      Justfacts replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Cookeman, today at 20:28

    So happy for Munster and in particular POM

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 20:28

    Cracking game and far better entertainment than the nonsense final earlier. No thug rugby on show just proper running. The national teams are effected by club and league style as the results lately clearly show. Great to see running rugby winning out over thug rugby

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 20:26

    Irish teams on top like the national team.

    • Reply posted by J-C, today at 20:40

      J-C replied:
      La Rochelle

