Israel Folau's selection to play at Twickenham sparked a mixed reaction

Killik Cup: Barbarians v World XV Barbarians: (31) 48 Tries: Radwan, Li, Tamanivalu 2, Lewis, Anscombe, Johnson 2; Cons: Anscombe 4 World XV: (28) 42 Tries: Negri, Nkosi 2, Ratuniyarawa, Folau, Hall; Cons: Hastings 4, Patchell 2

Israel Folau was booed after scoring a try for a World XV as former England coach Eddie Jones won on his return to Twickenham with the Barbarians.

Folau was jeered by parts of the 32,500 crowd when he crossed for one of the 14 tries in a thrilling contest that ended 48-42 to the Baa-Baas.

The 34-year-old was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 after making anti-gay comments on social media.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) flew a Pride flag at Twickenham.

World XV head coach Steve Hansen said: "We don't necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions but you are entitled to have one.

"You can't be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with.

"I've always believed that you can't help somebody change by leaving them on the outside."

Hansen's opposite number Jones, meanwhile, was back at the place he called home for seven years until he was sacked in December.

The Australian had departed with boos ringing in his ears at the end of England's autumn campaign, after a run of five wins in 12 games in 2022.

But he was given a warm welcome back as he led his team through the Twickenham gates.

The loudest cheer of the day, though, was reserved for Alun Wyn Jones when he missed a conversion with the final kick of the game.

The Barbarians captain, who retired from Test rugby last week, opted against wearing the socks of his club Ospreys - as is tradition with the invitational side - and instead wore the red and black of his boyhood club Bonymaen.

Jones, who is out of contract with the Ospreys, has not confirmed whether he will continue at club or regional level next season.

Eddie Jones spent seven years as England head coach

Steve Hansen's World XV stormed 21-5 ahead with three converted tries inside 18 minutes through Sebastian Negri, Sbu Nkosi and Folau, who was booed when he first touched the ball in the fifth minute, then again when he crossed.

There was little of the traditional Barbarian sprit about their first try - a 10-man shove from a line-out finished by wing Adam Radwan.

But they found their rhythm with scores by Tevita Li, Seta Tamanivalu and the pick of the bunch from Stephan Lewies after a move full of side-steps and offloads.

Gareth Anscombe galloped over from 30 metres before half-time, and when replacement Sam Johnson scored twice either side of Bryn Hall's effort, Barbarians were 43-35 ahead.

Nkosi, earlier denied an acrobatic effort, went over for his second, and Rhys Patchell's conversion meant there was just one point in it for the final five minutes.

But centre Tamanivalu went over direct from a penalty for the winning score, and handed Jones an effort at goal.

The Wales lock - the most-capped player in international rugby history - had pushed an earlier effort wide from the exact same position.

Despite raucous support, his second effort was even worse, but it did not dampen the cheers from his team.

Barbarians coach Jones said: "It was fantastic to be back. It brought back good memories.

"As a coach you rarely get to leave on your own terms but I spent seven years here, the longest I've ever coach a team, so I loved every minute of being back. The sun was shining so no overcoat or scarf, fantastic."

Line-ups

Barbarians: Anscombe; Radwan, Tamanivalu, Kerevi, Li; Cooper, Maunder; Waller, Dolly, Pieretto, AW Jones (captain), Lewies, Wainwright, Yamamoto, Luatua.

Replacements:Thacker, West, Sadie, Simmons, Vailanu, Hougaard, Cruden, Johnson.

World XV: Piutau; Folau, Radradra, Laumape, Nkosi; Hastings, Phipps; W Jones, Brown, Kebble, Ratuniyarawa, Hockings, Negri, Lamaro (captain), Mata.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU)