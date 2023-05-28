Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wyn Jones has won 48 caps for Wales

Wyn Jones has said will use his World Cup disappointment to come back and make himself a better player.

The Scarlets loose-head was among the surprise omissions from Warren Gatland's extended 54-strong training squad.

It came less than two years after Gatland made him his Test prop for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa.

"I was disappointed not to get named in the World Cup squad [but] now I'll go back, work on my own game," said Jones.

Gareth Thomas, Nicky Smith, Rhys Carre and uncapped duo Corey Domachowski and Kemsley Mathias were named ahead of 48-cap Jones who started three games in this year's Six Nations.

Gatland admitted it was a "tough call" but said the mobility of Wales' front five had to improve.

Jones, 31, said after appearing for a World XV against Barbarians at Twickenham: "[Gatland] briefly explained the decision but not too much.

"It was disappointing but then things like this [playing for the World XV] come up and it's one of these experiences in rugby you'll never forget.

"Now I'm going to meet Jonathan Humphreys soon to go through a few things with him and go from there."

It capped a miserable season for Jones with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship and Wales during the troubled autumn and Six Nations campaigns.

Delays in a deal being struck between the Welsh Rugby Union and regions left players in limbo over their futures.

Welsh rugby in a 'mess'

Even now with an agreement, Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets face smaller squads next season with a salary cap of £5.2m, falling to £4.5m for the following campaign.

"Things have been pretty messy off the field this season. Sometimes it was hard to concentrate on games because of the stuff going on," said Jones.

"I hope there's some stability now but, if I'm honest, I'm really not sure there is.

"I'm seeing some big names out of contract and nothing has been offered. It's disappointing for us other players who are watching that. You feel for them."

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who will be without a club when his Ospreys contract expires next month, said players in Wales have been let down by the authorities as the regions face a major financial hit.

Jones backed his Wales team-mate but still hopes Scarlets can be competitive next season.

"I agree with what all the players are saying. It's pretty obvious to see," he said.

"Hopefully next year, things will settle out and be rectified.

"I think we [Scarlets] can be competitive. You hear stories about some teams not having enough boys to train, but we're one of the fortunate regions in that we have enough numbers. I'm pretty sure we'll be ready to go come the start of the [season]."

He added: "We're probably over-played. So it's nice to have that break and time away from the game. We'll come back excited and motivated, ready to play again."