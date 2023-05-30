Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones was aged 19 when he played for Swansea in this game against Llanelli in December, 2004

Alun Wyn Jones is set to play for Barbarians and Swansea when they meet at St Helen's on Wednesday (18:30 BST).

Ex-Cardiff boss John Mulvihill is in charge of the tourists for the game being played to celebrates Swansea's 150th anniversary

Jones, 37, and the world's most-capped player, led Barbarians to victory over a World XV last Sunday.

"You'll probably see him in an All Whites jersey in the second-half," said Mulvihill.

"He might lead the Swansea team out at half-time.

"I was still taken aback that he wanted to play. He said 'it's in my parish and I want to play against my team'."

Mulvihill has taken the Barbarians reins following the role compatriot and Wallabies coach Eddie Jones played at Twickenham on Sunday.

That game marked Jones' first Barbarians appearance. After 158 Wales caps and 12 more for the British and Irish Lions that game was Jones' first for Barbarians.

The accolade came in the wake of the winner of 170 Test caps retiring from international rugby fourth months before the 2023 World Cup.

Mulvihill expects Alun Wyn Jones to continue his club rugby career with Jones' Ospreys contract to expire later this year.

"I don't think it's going to be his sign off, he's got a few miles to go yet," said Mulvihill as he echoed Jones' thoughts.

"He's done everything in the game for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, 17 years as a professional Test player. He's massive, people around the world know who Al is."