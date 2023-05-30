Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Clark Laidlaw will continue coaching in New Zealand after taking on the Hurricanes job

Scot Clark Laidlaw has been appointed head coach of New Zealand's Hurricanes.

The 45-year-old will leave his role as New Zealand Sevens head coach and take up his new post at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season later this year.

The cousin of former Scotland captain Greig, Laidlaw was previously an assistant coach at Hurricanes.

"It felt like the right time to take on a new challenge as head coach of the Hurricanes, while building on what is already a really strong team," he said. external-link

Laidlaw represented his country in Sevens and also been an assistant coach at London Irish.

Hurricanes are fifth in their division with one round of regular season fixtures to play in advance of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.