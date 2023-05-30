WRU finalises shortlist for new independent chair

WRU people director Lydia Stirling is overseeing the candidate search for new independent non-executive directors

Interviews for a new independent chair are set to start after the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) finalised a shortlist of candidates.

The role is part of a major overhaul of the WRU's governance voted through at March's extraordinary general meeting.

The WRU says there are more than 300 candidates for the chair, two further independent non-executive roles and the vacant chief executive (CEO) post.

The new chair is expected to be announced before the end of the summer.

"The new chair is the keystone appointment, everything will follow from this moment, but the general calibre of applicant in all areas has been outstanding," said people director Lydia Stirling, who joined the WRU in September 2021 having held previous senior human resources roles at Arup and McLaren Racing.

There is no current shortlist for the CEO position, as the new chair will play an integral role in this appointment process.

The changes follow in the wake of a catalogue of damaging allegations that saw Steve Phillips resign as chief executive last January.

His interim replacement, Nigel Walker, was forced to appear before a Senedd hearing following a BBC Wales Investigates programme that provided allegations of sexism and misogyny within Welsh rugby's governing body.

The WRU is attempting to redress the gender imbalance, with an ambition that at least five of the 12 board members are women, including one of the top two jobs - the chief executive or chair.

"We have a fine shortlist for the chair position, we are in advanced stages in the recruitment process for CEO to the extent we will be able to pass over an impressive long-list of names to our new chair on appointment and, in total, more than 300 high calibre candidates are on our radar for our vacant positions," Stirling added.

"The whole recruitment process has met the expectations raised by the seismic decision our member clubs took to modernise our governance in March.

"Our new chair will naturally be from a different mould.

"We know, from our shortlist, we will gain a chair from a professional background. Someone who has held a prestigious executive position, from one of our senior institutions in the UK or perhaps from a major blue chip company, but all candidates are united by one thing; a passion and connection to Welsh rugby."

Stirling also revealed that the board position, which will carry specific responsibility for the women's and girls' game in Wales, has more than 80 candidates.

The WRU passed a special resolution in March to allow the appointment of the new independent chair and recruit a two further new independent non-executive directors (INED) to its 12-person board, doubling the total number of INEDs to six.

In the new configuration, four board members will still come from the WRU Council which is entirely elected by member clubs, one of whom will be the community game board's chair.

The remaining two spots on the board will be filled by the WRU chief executive and a new director role for someone who can support and further the women's game.