Rhys Webb has become the third Wales veteran to announce his international retirement before the 2023 World Cup.

The 34-year-old British and Irish Lions scrum-half announced his decision on social media 100 days before the tournament kicks off in France.

He has joined fellow Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric in ending his international career.

"An opportunity to play abroad" amid Welsh rugby's "difficulties" influenced Webb's decision.

After being overlooked by Wayne Pivac, Wales coach Warren Gatland recalled Webb for the 2023 Six Nations and named him in the nation's extended World Cup training squad.

Since then Jones, 37. and Tipuric, 33, opted out of any international future.

Webb wrote: "Having the opportunity to play for Wales again recently has been a huge honour and I am proud to have been named as part of the World Cup training squad.

"However, whilst I would have relished the chance to end my career playing for a Welsh region, the present uncertainty and difficulties in Welsh rugby, meant there was little opportunity for a contract that offered security for the coming years, as I see out my professional career.

"As such, when an opportunity to play abroad arose during the off season, enabling me to provide greater career security for myself and my family, I decided to accept the offer.

"I feel that after achieving my goal of returning to the Wales set-up, it is the right time now for me to step away from international rugby and just enjoy my last few years as a professional rugby player.

"I'd like to thank the Ospreys for continuing to believe in me, even when my omission from the Welsh squad sometimes had me doubting my own ability and Warren, for giving me a chance to pull the famous red jersey on once again."

