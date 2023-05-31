Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Donna Rose helped Saracens win the Premier 15s trophy last season

Wales international Donna Rose has extended her contract with Women's Premier 15s side Saracens.

The prop, who has made 33 appearances for the north London club, has been absent this season because of injury.

The 31-year-old has won 15 caps for her country and helped Wales to the World Cup quarter-finals last October.

"Donna is committed, hardworking, and has a real thirst and desire to become the best she can possibly be," said director of rugby Alex Austerberry.

"I have no doubt she will return from injury and put in the action-packed performances she had become renowned for."

Saracens have not disclosed the length of Rose's new contract.