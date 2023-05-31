Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones began the match in Barbarians colours before donning a Swansea kit for the second half

Swansea 33-68 Barbarians Swansea: (14) 33 Tries: J Thomas, Dirksen, B Wood, Aubrey, W Wood; Cons: Davies (3), W Wood. Barbarians: (35) 68 Tries: Robinson, Shingler (2), Takahashi, Howe (2), Hoyland, Lee-Lo, Myhill (2); Cons: Shingler (5), Searle (2), Davies, Taione.

Alun Wyn Jones gave 6,238 fans a night to remember as he featured for both sides in Barbarians' 68-33 win over Swansea.

The iconic lock retired from international duty earlier this month but signed off the 2022-23 season in style at St Helen's.

Three days on from his maiden Barbarians appearance against a World XV at Twickenham, Jones represented the Baa-Baas in the first half before donning the Swansea shirt after the restart, 19 years on from his debut for the club against Carmarthen Quins.

The star-studded event saw the 37-year-old wear the Barbarians jersey for the final stages on what was a night to remember for the world's most-capped international.

The All Whites - celebrating their 150th anniversary - were full of confidence early on.

But Barbarians wasted no time in showing their superiority as Olly Robinson, Stephen Shingler and Taichi Takahashi all touched down inside the opening 15 minutes.

Alun Wyn Jones: A 'massive, mould-breaking role-model'

The bumper crowd - which included legendary Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Adam Jones - were on their feet midway through the first half as Swansea turned on the style to score their first points with a try from Joe Thomas.

John Mulvihill's side responded with a sublime score of their own through Tom Howe, before Hanno Dirksen hit back with another try for the hosts.

Howe notched his second try of the game in the final stages of the first half, which was played in jovial mood throughout, and typified by the celebrations of Bradley Davies - on his final career appearance - who raised his fist into the hot Swansea air upon hearing the stadium announcer's confirmation that beer tents had been replenished with stock ahead of half-time.

Jones re-emerged from the dressing room in the white jersey of Swansea, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

It ensured he was on the receiving end of Barbarians' quality in the second half as Damien Hoyland and Shingler both crossed the whitewash shortly after the restart.

Former Cardiff, Wasps and Ospreys lock Davies enjoyed his moment in the limelight by converting Rey Lee-Lo's try for the Baa-Baas.

On 52 minutes, St Helen's united in applauding Jones off the field as he prepared to watch the final stages from the comfort of the dugout.

Kirby Myhill notched Barbarians' ninth try before Brandon Wood, Matthew Aubrey and Willis Wood responded with efforts for Swansea.

Jones, on his homecoming, received another round of rapturous applause as he donned the Baa-Baas shirt for the final throes of the contest which ended with Myhill scoring his second try of the game, and Tonga international Elvis Taione amusing the crowd before adding the conversion.

Swansea: Gareth O Rees; Brandon Wood, Joe Thomas, Osian Knott, Matthew Jenkins; James Davies, Gareth J Rees; Tom Sloane (C), Owen Thomas, Richard Murphy, Lloyd Ashley, Matt Dodd, Jay Williams, Callum Bowden, Joe Greaves.

Replacements: Garan Williams, Ed Thompson, Scott Jenkins, Chris Thompson, Sam Richards, Matthew Aubrey, Chris Morgans, Willis Wood, Hanno Dirksen, Tom Crockett.

Barbarians: Damien Hoyland; Taichi Takahashi, Rey Lee-Lo, Billy Twelvetrees, Alex Wootton; Stephen Shingler, Lewis Jones; Oli Kebble, Kirby Myhill, Enrique Pieretto, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Dan Lydiate, Olly Robinson, Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, D'Arcy Rae, Murray McCallum, Matthew Screech, Sam Cross, Harri Morgan, Lloyd Williams, Billy Searle, Tom Howe.