Gloucester-Hartpury finished the league top on 79 points

Exeter Chiefs beat Gloucester-Hartpury to secure second place in the Premier 15s and a home semi-final in the play-offs.

The Chiefs successfully avenged their season-opener defeat to Gloucester in a dominant 58-19 victory.

Saracens claimed third with a win over Loughborough Lightning and Bristol Bears clinched the fourth and final play-off spot by defeating Wasps 41-22.

The play-off matches begin on 10 June, with the final taking place on 24 June.

DMP Sharks and Wasps were unable to make their final appearances in the Premier 15s one to remember as they both suffered home defeats.

Wasps finish their season in the top flight winless and are now expected to play in National Challenge 1 South East (North) next season.

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, who lost 34-5 to Sale Sharks, have provisionally applied to play in Championship 1 North.

Harlequins and Worcester Warriors, who finished fifth and sixth respectively, rounded-off their seasons with a 33-33 draw.

Gloucester-Hartpury will now host Bristol Bears on 10 June, whilst Saracens travel to Exeter Chiefs on 11 June.