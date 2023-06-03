Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales Deaf captain John Cudd helped his side beat England for the first time in five years at Cardiff Arms Park before announcing his retirement.

The win was revenge for the hosts after their 41-7 defeat by England three weeks earlier in Cambridge.

"That's me done now," said flanker Cudd.

"I played out in Argentina in the sevens World Cup, [where Wales won] and then I wanted one last chance to play at the Arms Park."

He added: "We haven't beaten England in about five years, which we now have so I've gone out on a high note."

Wales: Sam Jukes; Rhodri Garland, Garyn Jones, Ben Fulton, Will Thomas; Celyn Ashton, Wez Pooley; Chris Mills, Iwan Green, Ryan Draper, John James, Joe Yeates, Ryan Shallish, John Cudd ©, Andrew Healy.

Replacements: Chris Doddridge, Jacob Holland, Jon Higginson, Mike Roberts, Jack Preece, Jonny Hughes, Tom Harrison, Jamie Tudor.

England: Joe Healy; Patrick Toone, Will Mitchell, Henry Bennett. William McCubin; Nat Dart, Rory Fisher; Josh Sprules, Josh Page, Corey Beck ©, Alex Inglis, Bob Russell, Sam Brabazon, Luke Cheyne, Tyler Savea.

Replacements: Jake Huggett, Andrew Hale, Aaron Bresley, Lloyd Smith, Ollie Moody, Max Thorne, Darren Gurry.