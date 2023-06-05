Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brooke Bradley scored one of Exeter's eight tries against Gloucester

Exeter boss Susie Appleby says she is looking forward to a "huge" Premier 15s semi-final against Saracens.

The Chiefs secured second place after an impressive 58-19 win over leaders Gloucester to set up a repeat of last season's final which Saracens won.

Exeter beat Saracens at Sandy Park in the Allianz Cup final in March while each side won their home league game.

"Sarries have never been to us and won and we've never been to Sarries and won," Appleby told BBC Radio Devon.

"So to bring them to Sandy Park for a home semi in front of our amazing crowd is pretty huge.

"We're both very strong sides, as we know a semi-final is knockout time and anything can happen on the day, but we're going to give it our best shot on Sunday."

It is just Exeter's third season in the women's top flight but they have now finished second for the second consecutive campaign.

While they are yet to win the title they have won back-to-back Allianz Cups and finished this year's regular season three points ahead of Saracens after both sides had won 15 of their 18 matches.

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby and Gloucester boss Sean Lynn could face another again later this month in the Premier 15s final

"In terms of style of play we love to move the ball, as do Saracens, so I hope it's going to make for a really good game on Sunday," Appleby added.

"The collision area is huge. Whoever can get ascendency in that area is probably going to give themselves the best chance of winning the game.

"There's lots of factors that are going to contribute to the performance on Sunday, but we're really happy to have got ourselves into that home semi-final berth.

"We'll give it our best shot. Of course we're confident - we beat Saracens in the cup final at Sandy Park and we had a win on the road against Gloucester - we've got some good momentum coming into this game, and so have Saracens.

"It's play-off time, it's knockout and we're feeling confident and excited."