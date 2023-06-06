Close menu

London Irish suspended from Premiership after failing to provide financial assurances

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments112

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of London Irish RFC
London Irish share the Gtech Community Stadium with Premier League football side Brentford

London Irish have been suspended from the Premiership after missing a deadline to pay players and staff.

The club, which had been given until Tuesday to complete a takeover or risk being suspended, will not be allowed to play in any league next season.

A US consortium had been trying to buy the club, which finished fifth in the Premiership during 2022-23.

An RFU statement said the takeover had not materialised and the move would provide certainty for other clubs.

Despite plans announced in 2021 to expand to 14 teams, English rugby now faces the prospect of a 10-team Premiership next season following the demise of Worcester Warriors and Wasps.

A 10-team top flight with a reduced salary cap was discussed by clubs midway through last season, according to Leicester Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "This is desperately sad news for everyone who is part of the London Irish community as well as all the players, fans, staff and volunteers for whom this club means so much.

"Working alongside Premiership Rugby, the RPA and London Irish over recent months, our collective first priority has been to do the utmost to secure the long-term viability of the club and the protection of its players and staff.

"To achieve this, it was imperative that transparent evidence of funding be presented to us. This would have been either by the proposed buyers undertaking to provide all required working capital to meet the club's obligations for at least the 2023-24 season; or the club providing evidence that it would continue to fund its operations throughout the 2023-24 season.

"Despite requesting this evidence over the last six months and receiving assurances on multiple occasions that we would receive proof of ownership and funds; it has not materialised."

How did Irish get here?

While Irish enjoyed a solid season on the pitch, finishing fifth in the Premiership and reaching the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup for the second successive season, there have been rumblings of issues off the field for some time, with owner Mick Crossan in protracted talks to sell the club to a US-based consortium.

Crossan had to step in to pay overdue wages in April, just minutes before players were preparing to submit breach-of-contract notices.

The club were then given a deadline of 30 May to complete the takeover or risk being suspended from the Premiership next season, before the Rugby Football Union pushed that cut-off point back to 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

Irish, who are understood to have debts of around £30m, were told that to avoid suspension from English rugby's top flight, they needed to either complete a takeover or demonstrate that they have the funding to operate for the entire 2023-24 season.

They were also told they had to ensure all staff and players were paid in full for May, after just 50% of the money had been forthcoming.

The club were then last week served a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill.

Petitions were filed at the High Court on Friday against London Irish Holdings Limited and London Irish Rugby Football Ground Limited.

Premiership loses Wasps and Worcester in 2022

The winding-up petition came on the day the UK government appointed independent advisers to support the sport in the wake of the demise of Worcester and Wasps this season.

Both clubs went into administration within the space of 21 days in the autumn and ended up being expelled from the Premiership.

Wasps' demise as a leading domestic club was confirmed last month when the RFU withdrew a conditional offer of a place in the Championship for next season.

The two-time European and six-times English champions will instead play "at the bottom of the playing pyramid" after being demoted to the 10th tier of English rugby.

Wasps went into administration in October, the month after Worcester suffered the same fate.

They were taken over in December but lost their proposed place in the second tier after the new owners could not provide evidence they were able to pay creditors and other financial commitments.

Meanwhile, months after winning the Premiership Rugby Cup, their first major trophy, Worcester were suspended by the RFU after entering administration in September, while players and staff had their contracts terminated after part of the club was wound-up over an unpaid £6m tax bill.

Worcester were formally taken over by the Atlas Group in May after initially agreeing a deal with administrators Begbies Traynor in February.

However, when, and in which division, the club will return to playing is currently unknown.

After being named as preferred bidders following the collapse of the club, Atlas, led by ex-Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole, withdrew from negotiations with the RFU over playing in next season's Championship and backtracked on deeply unpopular plans to re-brand as Sixways Rugby.

Although proposals remain to merge with the first team of local tier-five side Stourbridge, nothing official has been announced, with Atlas warned by the RFU any move to "buy their way" back higher up the league, rather than start at the bottom in tier 10, would not be allowed.

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by painterman, today at 19:52

    rugby trying to be like football paying big money to so called stars without the sort of income needed from fans and sponsorship
    was only going to end one way

    • Reply posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 20:02

      Cromwellsbrain replied:
      Football isn’t sustainable either without sports-washing by distasteful regimes in Middle East. Can’t think of a single Prem club that isn’t foreign-owned!

      Don’t lecture is on finances!

  • Comment posted by Felixthecat, today at 19:53

    It’s about time they reviewed the premiership’s minimum criteria and looked at promoting a championship team. Jersey deserve their shot having won the league. With a dwindling number of teams the premiership is becoming increasingly pointless, less competitive and ultimately much less interesting to follow.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 20:19

      ok great and replied:
      Rugby that people watch (in England anyway), Rugby World Cup and the 6 Nations.

      Rugby that no one watches (In England that is): Club Rugby

  • Comment posted by brightyr, today at 19:50

    Very sad day for Rugby Union. Professionalism has been badly organised from the beginning and we are now seeing the results.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 20:01

      ok great and replied:
      Its been coming for some time.

      Apart from a small core of fans who choose to ignore football (and seem to think everyone likes watching Club Rugby), not enough new fans are made to generate the turnstile tickets and make the TV companies pay large sums.

      Sorry, but that's life. Blame Premier League football and FIFA if you want a scapegoat not Professionalism.

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 19:51

    When will the owners recognise you are not premier league football, you are not even championship, stop acting like you are

  • Comment posted by rah, today at 19:52

    English rugby might have to re-evaluate its position on players from overseas leagues being barred from international selection. More and more quality players will move abroad to secure their financial future.

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 20:00

    How long before the whole structure collapses ?? Less and Less teams in the league 🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Danstv, today at 20:03

      Danstv replied:
      Are you being rhetorical or starting a sweep stake? 😂

  • Comment posted by Roger , today at 19:58

    Too many micky mouse cup matches to play, not enough teams to make a decent premiership. How can you have a league with just ten clubs?

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 20:09

      davey replied:
      How does a league work with eleven clubs?

  • Comment posted by SteveG, today at 19:46

    Not a good day for rugby Union.

    • Reply posted by Ed, today at 19:49

      Ed replied:
      No, it's hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 19:55

    This is such a shame. Irish have been brilliant on the pitch and have a hugely talented, young and primarily English team. Just the template we need for the future.

    Looks like the current model is broken and PRL’s revisions need to come in asap - before any further damage can be inflicted.

    Can’t help thinking that BT Sport hasn’t done enough for the brand.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 19:52

    Extremely sad the way a sport that was always the Only winter sport that "fit all" shapes and sizes has been bastardised to desperately appeal to a wider viewing audience. Hundreds of clubs below the premiership who once turned out 1,2,3 or more teams now struggle to send out ONE.
    WHAT HAS HAPPENED and all in the name of money and egos

  • Comment posted by Ade, today at 19:55

    If the two-time European and six-times English champions were failed by the RFU why is any club safe? Premiership rugby cannot be repaired now! Wasps and London Irish were probably the two most entertaining clubs to watch in the premiership,

    • Reply posted by Ade, today at 20:05

      Ade replied:
      I've stopped watching Prem rugby despite loving the sport - vote with your feet and eyes...

  • Comment posted by Donk, today at 19:47

    A very sad day indeed, both for Irish and English rugby as a whole.

    My thoughts and thanks go out to Carrie, Jack, POG and co. for all they have done over the years for my son and the other youngsters that have developed massively in their DPP/Academy setup. I hope your skill are picked up sooner rather than later!

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:00

    Wasps, Worcester and now Irish.
    Let's hope the list doesn't get any longer.
    The quality of Rugby in the Prem is rapidly decreasing.

  • Comment posted by swissball , today at 19:44

    Sad day for rugby union. How many more will go the same way?

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 20:07

    Sounds like those in power at LI were offering false promises of payment to staff right up to the end today (according to the Times). Pretty c**ppy thing to do.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 19:54

    There won't be a top division soon the way all these clubs are being run. The RFU need to sort their s**t out pretty quickly or this coming season could be the last

    • Reply posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 20:00

      Cromwellsbrain replied:
      2x10 club leagues already proposed and due for 24/25 season with promotion/relegation only available between these leagues.

      Prem rugby is a great product but BT Sport has done too little to promote the game.

      Rest of rugby becomes wholly amateur effectively.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 19:56

    Bad news for all involved . Sorry for those losing their jobs , some of whom will struggle to get another. Also sorry for the fans who will miss their rugby. Also those that have bought their season tickets I guess will lose their money. Hope somehow it gets resolved.

  • Comment posted by Panda Corner, today at 19:50

    There will obviously be long discussion at Rugby HQ on how to move forward but surely promote some of the championship teams into the prem, getting more clubs in the prem means more fixtures and more players playing.

    More players playing top flight rugby can only enhance the standard of the pool of players available for international selection.

    • Reply posted by Dan137, today at 20:09

      Dan137 replied:
      More likely enhance the standard of players moving overseas.

  • Comment posted by Michael123, today at 20:02

    The Premiership is plainly unsustainable, how can the top flight of Rugby Union lose THREE teams in one season ? Apparently NONE of the teams operate at a profit, so where does all the money go from the 'big' games at Twickenham etc. Was it a mistake to go Professional after all ?

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 19:46

    All the clamour to get the government to interfere with the ultra-successful Premier League while English club rugby union has been allowed to destroy itself. A lot of people have a lot of questions to answer.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport