Close menu

Ken Owens: Veteran Wales hooker ruled out of World Cup

By Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments18

Breaking news

Veteran Wales hooker Ken Owens is out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup after failing to recover from a back injury.

The Scarlets front rower captained Wales in this year's Six Nations, but will not go to France this autumn.

Owens, capped 91 times, has not retired from Test rugby, though at 36 years old, his Wales future looks doubtful.

Scarlets back row Josh Macleod and Cardiff prop Will Davies-King have also been released from Warren Gatland's training squad due to injury.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, 31, has been added to Warren Gatland's World Cup training squad.

Gatland said it was "disappointing" to lose the three players but said they all could be available later in the year for a potential call-up, should Wales suffer injuries.

"Ken has a niggle in his back which he needs some time out to sort. Josh got the injury on club duty - we were hoping to be able to manage it but specialist assessment showed that wasn't possible.

"Will picked up the foot injury in training with us which we were managing but then he got re-injured so has been released."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by The big piece, today at 12:49

    I thought we (England) were in trouble due to form, injuries and new management, but Wales look worse! Sorry to hear this, as they have some great players but injuries and retirements seem to be occurring at the worst time. Not too dissimilar from the Lionesses with key injuries too. Hope to see a Wales v England quarter final in the RWC!

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 12:48

    Agree with previous post. Gatland's task is to build a team for the future. This will be invaluable experience for younger players. This may also lower expectations from the Welsh public of what the squad can achieve. Again, no bad thing, as they are then given the opportunity to confound expectations, and thus build confidence.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 12:46

    Wales are in deep trouble for this WC. They may as well try the younger players.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:45

    Massively disappointing.

    Ken was Wales's best player last season, he led by example on and off the pitch. I also think he played some of his best rugby for a good 5-6 years in the '23 Six Nations. Ken always played well when bulked up/not too slim.

    Anyway, massive shame, would have been a great captain for the RWC. He deserved that after coming back from terrible injury.

    Top man, top player.

  • Comment posted by wibbly13, today at 12:45

    What has happened Brad Roberts he has dropped off the pecking order completely. Surely deserved a chance ?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:48

      flibb replied:
      In by default, you'd imagine. They can't go to Switzerland with only 3 hookers: Elias, Lake, and Dee.

      Even if Gatland only ends up taking 2 hookers in the final squad, which is highly unlikely given the squad increase to 33, we need at least 4 potentials to choose from given injuries are inevitable.

      He was unlucky to miss out in the first place although his obvious issue is size.

  • Comment posted by oabdulgani, today at 12:44

    Before this news, I was thinking about a potential quarter final, with England, but now I don't think Wales will get out of their group!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 12:44

    My concern is that Wales still have the 3 match pre RWC warm up matches to go yet, and if honest, against pretty physical sides.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 12:40

    Dire. have build for the future, now. Select the youngsters and blood them for experience.

    • Reply posted by FatFly, today at 12:45

      FatFly replied:
      Not good but have to agree to encourage more of the new generation now

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 12:40

    Disaster

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:40

    Blimey, Wales having some bad luck with injuries. Will they be able to field a team at the rate of attrition.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:50

      flibb replied:
      It's not bad luck. This is the result of having to flog players above and beyond what they're capable of in order to reach test match standard. The South Africans don't have these injury problems because they aren't pushing their key 10-15 players every test window to playbeyond their physical capabilities. Constant and long term injuries are inevitable in Welsh rugby, especially with Gatland.

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, today at 12:39

    I bought a Tom Jones album once and I’m available to play. At this rate I might get a call up

  • Comment posted by ajmaclean, today at 12:37

    Sheriff handing in his badge and his gun?

    • Reply posted by short and curly, today at 12:42

      short and curly replied:
      His badge was a little rusty and he has been firing blanks for some time.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport