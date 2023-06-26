Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Veteran Wales hooker Ken Owens is out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup after failing to recover from a back injury.

The Scarlets front rower captained Wales in this year's Six Nations, but will not go to France this autumn.

Owens, capped 91 times, has not retired from Test rugby, though at 36 years old, his Wales future looks doubtful.

Scarlets back row Josh Macleod and Cardiff prop Will Davies-King have also been released from Warren Gatland's training squad due to injury.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, 31, has been added to Warren Gatland's World Cup training squad.

Gatland said it was "disappointing" to lose the three players but said they all could be available later in the year for a potential call-up, should Wales suffer injuries.

"Ken has a niggle in his back which he needs some time out to sort. Josh got the injury on club duty - we were hoping to be able to manage it but specialist assessment showed that wasn't possible.

"Will picked up the foot injury in training with us which we were managing but then he got re-injured so has been released."

More to follow.